Tributes paid to Valorant pro Luie killed by earthquake after being trapped for days

Valorant Game Changers player Gizem ‘Luie’ Harmankaya has died following the earthquakes that hit Turkey on Monday. The Valorant community took to Twitter to mourn and pay tribute to the player.

Luie competed on Galaktiucos Sirens, Vivace Vista, and Unknownpros Female in the Valorant Game Changers scene. After it was confirmed that she had passed away, her former teams paid tribute to her online.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of Gizem ‘Luie’ Harmankaya. Our condolences and patience to his family and all his loved ones. Rest in peace Gizem,” Galakticos said.

The wider Valorant community mourns Luie’s death

Other Turkish esports organizations, like Istanbul Wildcats and Papara SuperMassive, also offered their condolences.

Article continues after ad

Yinsu Collins, a desk host for major Valorant events and EMEA matches, along with the Head of Game Changers in EMEA, Ashley Washington, took to Twitter to give their condolences to Luie’s family.

The tributes also came from the Turkish Valorant community at large, with pro players, coaches and Riot Games offering their condolences on her death.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“May God give patience to his family and loved ones. God help us,” Team Vitality head coach Salah ‘salah’ Barakat said.

Even esports players outside of Valorant, like Turkish CS:GO pro Özgür ‘woxic’ Eker, condoled her tragic passing, and added “Gizem lost her life as a result of not being helped for days.”

Article continues after ad

Luie’s death was confirmed on February 8 by Unknown Pros. It is reported that she was trapped under rubble according by her friends and those on the ground. The earthquake has killed over 11,000 people, according to the latest death toll figures.

You can donate to the relief efforts in Turkey and Syria here.