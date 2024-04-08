GamingValorant

Tracking apps are ruining Valorant’s ranked experience

Declan Mclaughlin
Cypher and Phoenix playing chess in Valorant cinematicRiot Games

Statistic tracking applications and websites are ruining the Valorant ranked experience because players are deciding whether matches are lost in the pre-game lobby.

Apps and websites that track player statistics are nothing new in the world of multiplayer gaming. Players want to improve, and looking at their statistics during ranked matches is a good way to set a baseline for improvement.

However, the third-party applications have gotten out of hand in Valorant. I have noticed players are taking enemy statistics too seriously, or are dodging matches based on teammate or opponent numbers alone.

I first learned about the idea of dodging matches based on a teammate’s in-game numbers in Riot Games’ other multiplayer title, League of Legends. These applications are great at showcasing when a teammate is willfully tossing my ranked points in the trash by first-timing a champion or playing a role they are statistically terrible in.

These publicly available tools are also useful for scouting out the enemy team. I am guilty of looking up opponents’ accounts while loading into games to see whether they main the champion they are playing or if they are on a loss streak and tilted before we even hit Summoner’s Rift.

For players looking min-max their time in ranked play, and not be trapped in matches they have no chance of winning, these tools are a godsend.

However, in Valorant those instances are few and far between, as roles are more fluid and the cast of characters is far smaller. These scenarios are also not as frustrating as teammates leaving before the match starts because I am on a three-game losing streak.

Whether it has to do with the age of the player base or just the pervasiveness of these apps, unless Valorant players are paired with teammates on win streaks or who have incredible headshot accuracy they almost don’t seem to even want to win.

I understand this sentiment in more tactical games like MOBAs, where certain matchups are somewhat solved and individual player skill matters slightly less. But in FPS titles like Valorant, confidence trumps statistics.

A silver-ranked player can still one-shot the top-ranked player in the server as long as their aim is on point, which most of the time comes down to confidence.

In a recent Reddit thread about the pervasiveness of these apps, many in the Valorant community shared the same sentiment about how they are ruining the game and how to fix it: Deleting the apps.

Whether that will become the norm remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure, players who wait to get the perfect team or opponent by using these tracking tools will not rank up as fast as those who aren’t afraid to 1 vs. 1 the diamond peak-ranked Reyna slumming it in a gold lobby.

About The Author

Declan Mclaughlin

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or trying to do investigations himself. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University. You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Valorant
Sentinels’ Zellsis slams VCT refs for forcing team to play through tech issues
Declan Mclaughlin
Sentinels-crush-LOUD-VCT-Americas-Kickoff
Valorant
Valorant’s Sentinels crush 100 Thieves despite lacking practice
Daniel Appleford
yay bleed
Valorant
Yay’s performance called into question following Valorant competitive low
Daniel Appleford
an image of Omen holding Outlaw in Valorant
Valorant
Valorant’s next update could make Omen’s ultimate unstoppable
Eliana Bollati
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech