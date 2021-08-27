The Real Reason Team Liquid Are Failing!

After a disappointing performance at Challengers Playoffs, Team Liquid will be watching Masters Berlin from the sidelines, but what went wrong for ScreaM and the rest of the roster?

Despite being one of the most well-known teams in Valorant with a huge fanbase, Team Liquid will not be attending Masters after they failed to qualify in Playoffs.

While they’ve missed out on the upcoming event, they still have an opportunity to make it Champions with the last chance qualifiers taking place in October. But what went wrong for Team Liquid in Playoffs, and do they have time to fix all of the issues?

Advertisement

Discover More: This team will beat Sentinels! VCT Power Rankings