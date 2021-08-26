This team will beat Sentinels! VCT Power Rankings

VCT Masters 3 is fast-approaching and the Curveball crew of James Banks, Mitchman, and frod looked at how the best Valorant teams in the world stacked up in our power rankings.

There’s no surprise as to who stands atop the heap, but teams like Acend, Vision Strikers, SuperMassive Blaze, and more have been looking deadly. There’s plenty of teams that are looking to upset the best, and Gambit has a lineup that could realistically do that.

VCT Challengers Playoffs gave us a preview for what to expect in Berlin, where we’ll see stars shine like TenZ, nAts, and more.

