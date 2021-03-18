TenZ: The missing piece to Sentinels’ Valorant puzzle - Dexerto

The North American scene, and more specifically Sentinels, have been shaken to their core after allegations against one of their top players. The silver lining, though, is the return of one of the region’s greatest talents: Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo. The former Cloud9 star stepped down from competitive Valorant at the start of 2021 in favor of becoming a full-time content creator, but he wasn’t gone for long.

With days to go until the kick-off of VCT Masters, the team made a quick-react move in bringing TenZ into the team, setting the stage for arguably one of the scene’s best talents to return to play.

With only a day to prepare from when the roster change announcement was made, he fitted into the team’s dynamic with ease. However, nobody expected the team to perform as well as they did.

Silencing any doubters, TenZ brought out a fantastic show with Reyna on Icebox. The true test came in the form of 100 Thieves, though, as one of the most hyped matches of the whole tournament saw a whole lot of showing off.

Wiping the floor against their opposition, they took Ascent and dropped only two rounds, and ended up winning 16-14 on Haven in triple overtime.

TenZ came out of the play with an impressive 25-kill score, showcasing that this roster change may have been just what the team needed to go to new heights.

Securing themselves a spot in the Upper Bracket Finals, the future is undoubtedly bright for Sentinels going forward.

For all Valorant Champions Tour news, stay tuned over at our dedicated hub.