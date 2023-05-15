TenZ on Sentinels’ VCT Americas playoff chances: “Not banking on it”

After Sentinels debuted a lineup without Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson in a win against KRÜ Esports, Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo outlined in a post-match interview how the team views its chances at making the VCT Americas playoffs.

Sentinels defeated KRÜ 2-0 in their VCT Americas week 7 matchup to push their league record to 3-5. They have an uphill battle to make the playoffs, relying on other teams’ results to sneak into the next phase and potentially qualify for VCT Masters Japan even if they beat FURIA on May 18.

In a post-match interview after beating the Chilean team, TenZ said the team is going to give its best and prepare as much as possible for the final clash against FURIA. Still, he noted the squad also has realistic expectations.

“We’re not banking on getting into playoffs, but if it happens it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” TenZ said.

Sentinels have realistic outlook on VCT Americas playoff chances

Sentinels have gone through a lot of internal turmoil in the first split of VCT Americas. The squad has had to deal with coaching and roster changes, along with health issues. Sentinels are currently playing with Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen as the IGL after the organization parted ways with dephh after losing to Evil Geniuses 2-0.

The players have also had to deal with increased scrutiny from fans, to the point that TenZ’s fiancée, Kyedae ‘Kyedae’ Shymko, called for the community to show some empathy.

Despite those setbacks, the squad has managed to pull together a decent record, 3-5, ahead of the final week of matches. Thanks to the plethora of teams in the middle of the VCT Americas table sitting at four wins, the final three spots in the playoff stage are technically still up for grabs.