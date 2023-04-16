Sentinels in peril with TenZ likely forced to play in VCT despite hand injury

TenZ posted a picture of his hand with a severe joint infection ahead of their match this weekend. And with Marved still not having his VISA, no one could sub in for him, forcing TenZ to play unless Sentinels want to forfeit.

Despite starting Valorant’s competitive history at the top of the world, Sentinels haven’t managed to stay there. VCT Americas has shown how strong the competition is now, with SEN getting 2-0ed by NRG early on in the split.

However, Tyson ‘TenZ‘ Ngo has still been a standout player, even in the controversy surrounding Sentinels. He’s held on to his identity as a confident entry fragger who isn’t afraid to challenge any opponent, making him a fan-favorite player.

Disaster has struck for Sentinels, with TenZ suddenly contracting a joint infection in his left hand, something that’s left his index finger almost unusable. However, with SicK’s recent arrest and Marved reportedly not having a VISA, TenZ may be forced to play regardless or risk forfeiting their match entirely.

TenZ contracts crippling joint infection ahead of VCT match

Sentinels had a rough start even ahead of their VCT Americas debut. They’re one of the biggest and most recognizable names in Valorant and were a shoo-in for franchising, but, with SicK still rehabilitating after being released from jail and Marved allegedly being unable to play, they’re very reliant on their core 5-man roster being able to show up and play.

Meanwhile, TenZ contracted a joint infection in his left hand. His index finger is extremely swollen and his hand is in pain. He posted about the swelling on his Instagram story before getting an official diagnosis, something Kyedae spoke about with Tarik on-stream.

If Sentinels aren’t able to field a five-man team, they would be forced to forfeit. And, seeing as neither sub can play, TenZ may be forced to play through his injury.

This isn’t unprecedented in esports, however. Sometimes players decide to put their personal health on the line and play through their injuries for the sake of their team. This was something shown by League of Legends pro deokdam earlier this year, who played with a massive brace on his left arm.

Neither Sentinels nor TenZ have commented publicly on the matter yet, and it remains to be seen what they decide to do ahead of their stage game.