Team Liquid coach says team needs time to develop after VCT LOCK//IN upset

Team Secret defeated Team Liquid 2-0 at VCT LOCK//IN in a stunning upset. The EMEA team’s head coach said after the match that his squad will need time to develop as a unit before they reach the expectations set for them.

Team Liquid came into VCT LOCK//IN with one of the more anticipated debuts as the squad rebuilt most of its roster in the 2022-23 off-season.

The EMEA team added former Gambit Gaming dou Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov and Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin along with former Guild Esports sniper Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel ahead of the 2023 season.

Many fans and analysts had Team Liquid moving past the first round of the tournament easily as they were matched against Team Secret, a VCT Pacific international league team that had not seen international play since 2021.

Team Liquid fall flat at VCT LOCK//IN

In the team’s international debut against Team Secret, the EMEA squad fell flat and were swept in two straight maps.

In a post-match press conference, Team Liquid’s head coach Emil ‘eMIL’ Sandgren said that this roster needs time to gel before it gets better.

“You have to give [the team] some time to get good because we have so many different playstyles, merging some teams, communication, culture, all of that stuff,” eMIL said. “So it’s just gonna take a little bit more time to get good.”

Team Liquid’s Dom ‘soulcas’ Sulcas also revealed that the team has had issues with visas and that the team’s practice has not been that great because of it. But, soulcas said he did not want to use that as an excuse for their poor performance.

Fans will have to wait for the start of the VCT EMEA international league before they will be able to see this Liquid roster again. Team Secret will move on to the second round at VCT LOCK//IN and play again on February 25.