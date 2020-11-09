Team Envy wins NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament: final results - Dexerto

The first four First Strike Regional Finals slots were up for grabs in the Nerd Street Gamers (NSG) tournament. After 128 teams were whittled down to 16 in the Open Qualifier, there was more on the line than ever before.
First Strike has already proven to be an exciting tournament series across the world. With Riot stepping in, the big names stepped up as new regional champions were ready to be crowned.
In North America, we’ve had the first taste of that with the NSG Open Qualifiers. It led to a surprise victory for Cloud9 Blue over Envy, with other favorites like TSM, Sentinels, and T1 being knocked out early.
[First Strike | #VALORANT]@Cloud9 Blue are your NSG First Strike NA Open Qualifier champions, taking down @Envy in the final!
11-13 Ascent
13-7 Split
13-5 Bind pic.twitter.com/qSHAilZr4X
— Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 31, 2020
However, all of those teams were back at it again for the big one: the NSG tournament. After 128 teams were culled to just 16, only four could progress to the First Strike Regional Finals, while the rest were forced to try again later.
NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament stream
The NSG x Valorant First Strike tournament was streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch channel, as well as the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels. The action kicked off on November 4 and ran through until November 8.
We’ve embedded the Twitch streams below for your convenience.
NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament Groups
The top 16 teams from last week’s Open Qualifier battled it out again for the four spots in the First Strike Regional Finals.
Among them were former champions Cloud9 Blue and finalists Envy, who secured the top two seeds heading into this event. Ignition Series champions Sentinels and TSM also made it into the top 16.
- Read more: Valorant First Strike global hub
However, there were some notable exceptions from the line-up. Andbox, NRG, Immortals, and FaZe Clan all failed to make the top 16, which paved the way for new teams to shake up the competition.
All 16 teams have been split into four groups for the next phase of the event.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Cloud9 Blue
|Gen.G
|Team Envy
|TSM
|100 Thieves
|T1
|Sentinels
|The Slimy Boogermen
|Luminosity Gaming
|Complexity
|Dignitas
|Renegades
|XSET
|Equinox Esports
|Spot Up
|Built By Gamers
NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament final placements
Five action-packed days of Valorant competition gave us some of the most intense matchups thus far. From 100 Thieves taking down TSM and Sentinels back to back, to the early defeat of former winners Cloud9 Blue at the hands of Renegades. There were plenty of upsets and a ton of nail-biting maps.
Ultimately, the final day of action pinned the newly overhauled 100 Thieves lineup against a more seasoned Team Envy. While expectations were high for the closing round of the event, it all came to an end in the blink of an eye. Envy closed out their map pick 13-2 thanks to a dominant Defense. Next up cam Split which proved to be the closest map of the series.
[First Strike | #VALORANT]
Flawless victory!@Envy sweep the Grand Finals 3-0 over @100Thieves to take the top spot 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YIRSgN6y0Q
— Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) November 9, 2020
It went the way of Envy as well, though, with a 13-9 scoreline. With their backs against the wall heading to Ascent, 100 Thieves couldn’t quite turn things around. Envy swept the Grand Finals and took out the top spot in dominant fashion.
|Placement
|Team
|1st
|Team Envy
|2nd
|100 Thieves
|Top 4
|Renegades
|Top 4
|Sentinels
|Top 8
|Cloud9 Blue
|Top 8
|Complexity Gaming
|Top 8
|T1
|Top 8
|TSM
|Top 12
|Luminosity Gaming
|Top 12
|Gen.G Esports
|Top 12
|Dignitas
|Top 12
|The Slimy Boogermen
|Top 16
|XSET
|Top 16
|Equinox Esports
|Top 16
|Spot Up
|Top 16
|Built By Gamers
NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament schedule
The series began on 4th November, with the top 8 teams from the groups advancing to the quarterfinals on the 7th November. Following on with the semifinals later that day and the Grand Final on the 8th.
You can catch up on the results from every single matchup below.
Group Stages: Wednesday November 4 – Friday November 6
Group A
|Date
|Game
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|4 Nov
|Cloud9 Blue 2 – 0 XSET
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|9PM
|4 Nov
|100 Thieves 2 – 0 Luminosity
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|9PM
|4 Nov
|Luminosity 2 – 1 XSET
|7PM
|9PM
|2AM
|3AM
|6 Nov
|Cloud9 Blue 2 – 1 100 Thieves
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7PM
|6 Nov
|100 Thieves 2 – 1 Luminosity
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|10PM
Group B
|Date
|Game
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|4 Nov
|Gen.G 2 – 1 NOX
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|12AM
|4 Nov
|T1 0 – 2 Complexity
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|12AM
|4 Nov
|T1 2 – 0 NOX
|7PM
|9PM
|2AM
|3AM
|6 Nov
|Complexity 2 – 0 Gen.G
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|7PM
|6 Nov
|T1 2 – 0 Gen.G
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|10PM
Group C
|Date
|Game
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|5 Nov
|Envy 2 – 0 Spot Up
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|9PM
|5 Nov
|Sentinels 2 – 0 Dignitas
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|9PM
|5 Nov
|Spot Up 1 – 2 Dignitas
|7PM
|9PM
|2AM
|3AM
|6 Nov
|Envy 0 – 2 Sentinels
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
|1AM
|6 Nov
|Dignitas 1 – 2 Envy
|7PM
|10PM
|3AM
|4AM
Group D
|Date
|Game
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|5 Nov
|TSM 2 – 0 BBG
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|12AM
|5 Nov
|The Slimy Boogermen 0 – 2 Renegades
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|12AM
|5 Nov
|BBG 1 – 2 The Slimy Boogermen
|7PM
|9PM
|2AM
|3AM
|6 Nov
|TSM 2 – 1 Renegades
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
|1AM
|6 Nov
|Renegades 2 – 0 The Slimy Boogermen
|7PM
|10PM
|3AM
|4AM
Quarterfinals: Saturday, November 7
|Game
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|Cloud9 Blue 0-2 Renegades
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|9PM
|Complexity 0-2 Envy
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|9PM
|T1 1-2 Sentinels
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|12AM
|100 Thieves 2-0 TSM
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|12AM
Semifinals: Saturday, November 7
|Game
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|Renegades 1 – 2 Envy
|7PM
|9PM
|2AM
|3AM
|Sentinels 1 – 2 100 Thieves
|7PM
|9PM
|2AM
|3AM
Finals: Sunday, November 8
|Game
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|CET
|Envy 3 – 0 100 Thieves
|2PM
|5PM
|10PM
|11PM