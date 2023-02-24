T1 vs. Furia match at VCT LOCK//IN delayed due to Killjoy exploit

The VCT LOCK//IN broadcast was paused during the match between T1 and Furia due to Furia using an illegal Killjoy molly exploit. T1 was awarded a round to compensate.

The VCT LOCK//IN match between T1 and FURIA Esports was delayed for a short time after the referees of the match noticed the Brazilian side used an illegal exploit to gain an advantage on Icebox. T1 was awarded a round win to compensate. The score once the match resumed is 5-2 in favor of FURIA.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This story is breaking and will be updated.