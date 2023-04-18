Syyko says he’s ready for a new challenge after leaving Sentinels

After Sentinels CEO Rob Moore announced head coach Donald ‘SyykoNT’ Muir was parting ways with the team, the former XSET coach took to Twitter to announce his free agency.

Following the announcement that he was parting ways with Sentinels, the team’s former head coach Syyko took to Twitter to give a statement about the next chapter in his esports career. The Valorant veteran said that he is looking for coaching and general manager positions within esports and shouted out his team and staff at Sentinels.

“It was an honor and a pleasure working with each one of you. I am saddened that I was not able to see this project to fruition but believe I’ve laid a solid foundation for the team to continue developing and improving upon,” Syyko said.

He also said that the team is “in great hands” as Sentinels have promoted assistant coach Adam ‘kaplan’ Kaplan to his former position and the team’s analyst Drew ‘DrewSpark’ Spark-Whitworth has been moved to assistant coach.

Syyko says farewell to Sentinels

The news of Sentinels parting ways with Syyko came as a shock to many as the VCT Americas season is less than halfway done. While the team has not performed well in the league to start off, it is near the bottom of the table with a 1-2 record, Syyko previously asked for patience from fans after the team’s early exit from VCT LOCK//IN.

Before joining Sentinels, Syyko was the head coach and general manager of XSET. He brought the team to a Masters Copenhagen and Valorant Champions 2022 appearance in his two years with the organization.

In the 2022-23 offseason, Syyko was tasked with rebuilding Sentinels as Valorant esports moved to a league partnership model and brought in former XSET players Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone and Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson to the team. He also managed to retain Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and picked up two players from the Valorant Champions 2022 winning LOUD roster.