The surprise team to beat Sentinels in VCT Stage 3?

Sentinels are the Kings of Valorant, with the Masters Iceland title under their belt. However, getting to the top is one thing ⁠— staying there is another. There’s a few teams that are hot on their heels and could cause upsets in Stage 3.

Sentinels have dominated the North American Valorant scene since signing Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, and they’re still going from strength to strength with a read on the game like no other.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re unbeatable. In fact, according to Curveball host Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner, one team ⁠— who has already beaten Sentinels before ⁠— can come out of the woodwork with their innovative strats and firepower to take down the champions in VCT Stage 3.

