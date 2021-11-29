Sources: Team Liquid sign Gamelanders Purple Valorant team

Team Liquid are set to expand their footprint in the Valorant scene with the signing of Gamelanders’ women’s team, sources with knowledge of the situation told Dexerto.

The Dutch organization has reached an agreement with Gamelanders for the signing of the Brazilian roster, with an announcement expected soon. Liquid’s interest in the team was first reported by ValorantZone and Mais Esports.

Gamelanders Purple have been the most dominant team in the Brazilian women’s scene in 2021. They won Protocolo: Gêneses and Protocolo: Evolução, two tournaments held as part of VCT Game Changers, a program launched by Riot that aims to provide an inclusive environment for women in esports.

Riot has not yet revealed details about next year’s esports circuit, but there’s hope that an international LAN for women’s teams is in the developer’s plans. This year, Riot has hosted Game Changers events in South America, Europe, North America, and Asia.

Team Liquid secure another roster

Team Liquid entered Valorant in August 2020 with the signing of fish123, a European men’s roster headlined by former CS:GO superstar Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom. The team will attend the upcoming Valorant Champions event in Berlin, where $1 million in prize money will be on the line.

With the signing of Gamelanders Purple, Liquid expand their esports presence in Brazil even more, with the organization also housing teams from this country in Rainbow Six and Free Fire.

The move highlights the growing appeal of the lucrative Brazilian esports market. TSM recently signed Brazilian teams in League of Legends: Wild Rift and Free Fire, while GODSENT landed a CS:GO roster led by two-time Major champion Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo.

And Ninjas in Pyjamas announced on November 2 that they will be moving their Valorant division to Brazil as they look to expand their esports operations in Latin America. NIP also have a Brazilian Rainbow Six team, who won the 2021 Six Invitational and placed second at the recent Sweden Major.

Liquid women’s Valorant team: