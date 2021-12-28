Sources: Munchkin returns to Crazy Raccoon Valorant roster

South Korean Valorant player Sang-Beom ‘Munchkin’ Byron has been re-signed by Crazy Raccoon, sources have told Dexerto.

With the off-season in full swing, Crazy Raccoon’s roster for the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour is starting to take shape. After a slew of changes that saw every player except Yusuke ‘neth’ Matsuda removed from the squad, Crazy Raccoon have decided to re-sign Munchkin, one of the team’s best players in 2021.

A former Overwatch player who competed in the Overwatch League for the Seoul Dynasty, Munchkin joined Crazy Raccoon in January after a short stint with Cloud9 Korea.

He played a vital role as Crazy Raccoon became the best team in Japan with wins in Stage 1 Masters and Stage 2 Challengers. They also attended all three international Valorant LANs that Riot Games hosted in 2021, the VCT Masters events in Reykjavík and Berlin, and Valorant Champions.

Advertisement

Munchkin returns to Crazy Raccoon

Crazy Raccoon announced on December 16 Munchkin’s departure as they began their rebuilding efforts ahead of the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour. On December 28, four more players and head coach Yusuke ‘mun’ Ota were also given their marching orders.

As Crazy Raccoon look to improve their roster after the departure of Sova player Jun-Ki ‘Bazzi’ Park to ESports Connected, securing Munchkin, one of Japan’s best players, will come as a huge boost to the team as they aim to better their 2021 international showings.

Read more: Best Valorant players of 2021

The team went out of two of the three LANs in last place, only picking up one victory, against Havan Liberty of Brazil, at the VCT Stage 3 Masters.