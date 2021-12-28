ESC round out Valorant team with Bazzi

Newly-created South Korean Valorant team ESports Connected, also known as ESC, have completed their roster for the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour by signing Crazy Raccoon’s Sova player Jun-Ki ‘Bazzi’ Park, as first reported by Dexerto.

Bazzi, who played in the Overwatch League for the Hangzhou Spark between 2018 and 2020, spent the last six months with Japanese side Crazy Raccoon after previous stints with Cloud9 Korea and Lag Gaming.

He began carving his name in the Valorant scene as a Jett Oper but took up Sova after joining Crazy Raccoon, with whom he attended the VCT Masters events in Reykjavík and Berlin, and Valorant Champions.

The Japanese team couldn’t make it beyond the group stage at any of the three events, picking up only one victory, against Havan Liberty of Brazil in the VCT Berlin tournament.

Building a title contender

With Bazzi’s signing, Esports Connected have completed their roster for the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour. The organization, formed earlier in December, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in South Korea with one of the more interesting rosters in the country.

Finally, our roster is C.O.M.P.L.E.T.E !

We are happy to announce our final player, @Bazzivlrt !

ESC에 오신 것을 환영합니다!

Bazzi 박준기 선수를 마지막으로 완성된 ESC 발로란트 팀, 여러분과 함께하는 2022년이 되겠습니다! pic.twitter.com/MY0iSuKIEQ — ESportsConnected (@officialescvlrt) December 28, 2021

Bazzi will join ex-Cloud9 Korea teammate Seing-Woo ‘moothie’ Yoo, former F4Q duo Joon-Hyuk ‘Zunba’ Kim and Sung-Sin ‘DeadGod’ Kim, and Vision Strikers’ Seung-Woo ‘K1ng’ Lee, who was signed by ESC in a high-profile loan deal.

K1ng has been in Vision Strikers’ ranks since transitioning to Valorant from CS:GO in June 2020. While part of the team’s six-man setup, he attended the VCT Stage 3 Masters and Valorant Champions, sharing his spot in the starting lineup with Kim ‘Lakia’ Jong-min, who seems to have nailed down a regular role heading into 2022.

ESC also have two big names in the coaching staff – Jeong ‘Jaemin’ Jae-min, who guided NUTURN in 2021, and Jung ‘peri’ Bum-gi, one of the most iconic figures in South Korean Counter-Strike.