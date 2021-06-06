Shroud wants Riot to add Valorant esports skins for teams like TSM, Cloud9 - Dexerto

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes content creator skins “won’t work” in a game like Valorant, but is open to the idea of Riot Games adding esports skins for teams like TSM and Cloud9.

Valorant players have wanted to buy skins for their favorite content creators for quite some time, and some streamers, including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, have confessed they’d be all for it — even if it’s only a weapon skin.

However, Shroud thinks it’s a bad idea, describing it as “dangerous territory” that could be “challenging” to pull off correctly.

Instead, he thinks Riot Games should add esports skins for teams like TSM and Cloud9.

Shroud doesn’t want content creator skins in Valorant

“Shroud Valorant skins when? I don’t think Valorant should do that,” he said.

“As much as I’d love a skin, that’s entering dangerous territory. If you plan only to do it for one or two people, that’s fine. But you have to take that stance to the grave. That’s what makes it so challenging.”

“If you’re going to give content creator skins, you give a couple of them, and then you take it to the grave, or you don’t do it at all. Because if you try to do it for everybody, you can’t win. It’s impossible to give it to every person.”

“PUBG certainly tried, and their approach wasn’t bad because they got a lot of content creators in it. But it won’t work in a game like Valorant just because you can’t flood the market that way. It’d be weird.”

Shroud believes esports skins could work, though

However, he thinks esports team skins could work just fine, just like they do in Overwatch. “Team skins would work, though. They could easily do TSM FTX, Cloud 9, and sh*t like that,” he said.

The community would be open to the idea. After all, Valorant players would love to support their favorite esports organizations in-game, and what better way to do that than to buy a custom-designed skin?

Riot have previously hinted they’d be open to the idea of content creator skins.

So, there’s no reason to believe they wouldn’t consider skins for esports teams, too.

It might only be a matter of time before we see them in-game. However, as it stands, nothing has been confirmed.