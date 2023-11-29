Leaker reveals VCT team capsules coming in 2024

Riot Games will reportedly provide VCT teams with in-game cosmetics and a portion of the revenue generated from their sales in the form of a single-team capsule.

One of the big draws for teams applying to be a part of the Riot Games-partnered VCT leagues was the chance for esports organizations to have a slice of in-game cosmetic money from Valorant skin sales. Specifically, teams chosen to join the leagues would be given the opportunity to sell their own team-branded skins in the Valorant client.

The head of Valorant Esports at Riot has confirmed that these cosmetics are coming sometime in 2024, however, fans have not been given any details about their rollout, or if teams will just be getting one skin.

Riot has never done in-game cosmetics like this for teams before as previously only teams who won the League of Legends World Championship got the chance to have skins in one of their esports titles.

A new leak from the social media account, Valorant Leaks & News, has given fans a little insight into how Riot might roll out VCT team-branded skins.

VCT team capsules coming to the Valorant client sometime in 2024

According to the account, teams will be receiving their own capsules, or bundles, in the Valorant client.

Each bundle will have a Classic Skin, a Playercard, and other cosmetics that showcase a team from VCT Americas, EMEA or APAC in the game.

Instead of releasing some sort of esports team bundle, featuring all 33 teams in the VCT leagues, Riot is allegedly giving each team their own bundle in the Valorant shop.

The post says that the bundle, and presumably its rollout, is subject to change. But, the leak further confirms that VCT esports fans should get their wallets ready to support their favorite team by purchasing their cosmetic bundle next year.