Sentinels Valorant star Sacy speaks out on hate messages since LOUD exit

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

Sentinels Valorant player Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi has opened up about the “hate” he has received from certain members of the Brazilian community since leaving LOUD.

Sacy is set to begin a new chapter in his career, having joined North American giants Sentinels alongside compatriot and LOUD teammate Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna.

The move came after a dream year for LOUD that culminated in a world championship title in Istanbul after the team had already reached the final of the VCT Stage 1 Masters event in Reykjavík earlier in the season.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Sacy and pANcada joined Sentinels after winning the Valorant Champions 2022 event

Joining Sentinels has given Sacy the opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing for an international team, but his decision has not been received well by some members of the Brazilian community. In a Twitter thread, Sacy could not help but express his shock at the number of hateful comments that he has received since leaving LOUD.

Article continues after ad

“I think I’ll never understand the hate that I got and that I still get sometimes,” he wrote. “I have never said anything about it. Those who follow my career from the beginning know about my dream, and I’m very grateful for the support I have received from many.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I refused offers from foreign teams in 2021 to stay in Brazil because I was sure I would be able to win a world title with the team. I chose to represent LOUD with the project I assembled together with Saadhak, one of the many options that we had. I don’t regret anything. We conquered the world. I can understand sadness, but hate? That’s kind of sad.”

Article continues after ad

Sacy will make his Sentinels debut in the VCT 2023 Kickoff Tournament, which will feature all 30 VCT partner teams. For Sacy and the other Brazilian players in attendance, the event will have a very special feeling as it will take place in São Paulo.

As Sentinels look to return to the top after a disappointing year, Sacy said that he is “looking forward” to seeing what 2023 will bring.

“I have a very strong lineup by my side, a new challenge in my career because of the English language. I am literally living my childhood dream,” he said. “I am thankful for everything we went through this year, and I wish nothing but success to those who were with me.”