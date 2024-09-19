Legendary LOUD player set to abandon VCT Americas & join Karmine Corp

VCT Americas star captain Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro is set to sign with VCT EMEA’s Karmine Corp after previous reports indicated he would stay in North America with KRÜ Esports.

Saadhak will leave his home region for KCorp, according to a report from Sheep Esports. The Argentinian player is one of the most decorated players in VCT Americas, with a Valorant Champions and league trophy to his name.

The former LOUD captain released a video on September 6 saying he was moving on from the Brazilian organization and would be considering teams from most regions. KRÜ was reportedly the favorite to sign Saadhak, with the company’s owner Sergio Agüero even interacting with him on social media.

Article continues after ad

The former world champion has been a consistent top performer as an IGL in North America and Brazil. He placed top four with LOUD at Masters Madrid 2024, Valorant Champions 2023, VCT LOCK//IN, and Masters Reykjavík 2022.

Article continues after ad

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Saadhak joined LOUD in 2022 along with the now-retied Sacy.

Karmine Corp reportedly signed another player yesterday in Hazem ‘avez’ Khaled, an Egyptian teenager who last played for NASR esports. The VCT EMEA team is also reportedly moving on from Martin ‘Magnum’ Peňko as its IGL for 2025, as Saadhak will take up the role.

Article continues after ad

The content-creator-owned organization also moved Ryad ‘Shin’ Ensaad and Tomás ‘tomaszy’ Machado to the bench just a few days ago and has allowed them to look to play for other teams.

The French esports team is looking to improve on its results from the 2024 season where its Valorant team started hot, making Masters Madrid as the EMEA No. 1 seed. Unfortunately, they failed to make another major tournament since.

With Saadhak leaving VCT Americas, and veteran stars Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi retiring, the region is losing its most tenured and popular players left and right this offseason.