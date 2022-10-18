Sentinels Valorant star pANcada plays down communication issues

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

New Sentinels signing Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna has rejected suggestions that the team will have to break down a language barrier when they get together for VCT 2023.

Sentinels confirmed on October 15 the signings of Valorant world champions pANcada and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi, with the Brazilian duo joining Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone on the roster for VCT 2023.

Despite the Brazilian duo’s immense talent, questions have been raised about how these two arrivals will impact Sentinels’ communication inside the server. Most of the concerns surround pANcada, whose grasp of the English language remains a mystery.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games pANcada and Sacy joined Sentinels after winning Valorant Champions with LOUD

Both players have been interviewed by Sentinels content creator Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik, who asked if pANcada will have enough time to bone up on his English before the VCT 2023 circuit kicks off.

Speaking in Portuguese, pANcada said that language will not hold him back, though he admitted that he is working to improve his English.

“Yes, there will be enough time, we still have two months before January,” he said. “I am already studying.

“I don’t think it will be that big of a deal. My English was not that bad, I just need some self-confidence and some speaking practice so I can speak better.”

Earlier this month, 100 Thieves star Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazury played down concerns that Sentinels would experience communication problems. “A lot of it is generalized,” he said, adding that players could use simple words instead of full sentences to convey what is happening during a game.

Sentinels still have one vacant spot on the roster, which will reportedly be filled by former XSET captain Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson. The team will make its first appearance in the VCT 2023 Kickoff Tournament, which will be held between February 14 and March 5 in São Paulo, Brazil.