Sentinels pANcada addresses Marved’s status after VCT Americas defeat

Sentinels Valorant star Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna has guaranteed that he doesn’t feel any pressure from the team having a player of Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen’s caliber on the bench.

After a promising start to life in the VCT Americas league with a 2-1 victory over 100 Thieves, Sentinels cut a frustrated figure in their 2-0 defeat against NRG on April 9, with the second map, Icebox, ending with a lopsided 13-2 scoreline.

The defeat has led to calls for Sentinels to field Marved, who was signed as a substitute player ahead of the VCT Americas League. One of the best Controller players in the world, the former OpTic Gaming star is returning to activity after taking a break at the end of 2022 to recover from a taxing year.

As he watched his team get soundly beaten on Icebox, Sentinels content creator Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik joined the chorus asking for Marved to play. “Where the f**k is Marved? When are we bringing him out? We signed him and now what? We need to use him, we need him to play. Now!” he said on his stream five rounds into the game.

After the match, pANcada insisted that the presence of a player like Marved on the bench is not an additional source of pressure for him.

“I don’t know if he will enter the team in the near future, I don’t even know if he is in the United States,” he told Mais Esports.

“That is something that only the staff can answer because they are the ones responsible for that and for the team’s performance. I don’t feel any pressure with regard to that. I trust my work. If I have to step out [of the team], I’ll do it without a problem.”

pANcada talks Sentinels role swaps

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Sentinels since the start of VCT Americas is the role changes for some of the players. pANcada has been the lurker on agents like Killjoy and Viper, while Sacy has been playing the primary Controller role and dephh the Initiator on some maps.

“Those changes were made to make the IGL’s life a bit easier,” pANcada said. “It happens on a lot of teams where the IGL is far [from the action] and cannot see what’s happening. That happens with most IGLs, they need to play as flex.

“The only way for our IGL to do it was to change our roles, and I ended up playing as a Sentinel. Afterward, Sacy became the Controler, also because of the IGL.”

Sentinels will face Leviatán next in the VCT Americas league. The match is scheduled for April 16 at 12pm PT.