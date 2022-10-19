Sentinels announce SicK as sixth man for VCT 2023

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Sentinels have announced that Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims will stay on the team for the 2023 season as the org’s sixth man on October 19.

In an announcement rollout that confused many fans, Sentinels revealed that SicK will stay with the team for the 2023 season as a sixth man.

Sentinels put out an announcement before revealing SicK, saying the team would not field a sixth man for the 2023 season, causing many to speculate that the organization was signing a female player, or got a special exemption from Riot Games. All teams in the partnered leagues must have six eligible players to compete in the league, as per Riot rules.

Sentinels then announced that the team is going to have a “SICKTH man” and revealed that the former Counter-Strike player is staying with the team.

SicK is the final member from the initial roster that debuted in 2020 that is still with the team. Many of the players a part of that squad are still signed with Sentinels, but will not play for the team in 2023.

SicK will compete with a roster consisting of Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone, Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi, Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson.

SicK has not competed for the organization since May 2022 due to an “ongoing family matter” and mental health issues. He was subbed out of the roster for the majority of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 and did not play in the Last Change Qualifier for Valorant Champions 2022.

SicK has been an integral part of the North American roster since its inception, playing multiple different roles for the team over his tenure as a player. Fans could see him return to the starting lineup as a substitute in 2023.

Sentinels will compete in the VCT Kickoff tournament in Brazil in February and could potentially sub the veteran in for matches.