Valorant console rumor reignites after Riot Games job listing

Rumors about tactical shooter Valorant releasing on console have picked up once again after a new Riot Games job listing.

Valorant has quickly become one of the most popular FPS games right now. However, only PC players have been able to enjoy the experience that Valorant has to offer.

Back in September 2020, Riot Games confirmed that they were still working on a console edition of the shooter. However, it’s been a year and a half and nothing has come from it.

While rumors of a console version have been floating around, no release date has ever been revealed but that could be changing very soon.

Advertisement

Valorant coming to console?

Riot is now hiring for a VALORANT Console Position. | #VALORANT So I guess they are exploring VALORANT for Consoles. 👍 pic.twitter.com/whmdOY7ZTs — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) February 13, 2022

Known leaker account ValoLeaks tweeted out that Riot Games has listed a new job on their website titled “Game Designer, Console – VALORANT.”

When looking at their website you can see that Riot has posted two jobs for this, which could mean that development for Xbox, PlayStation, and maybe even the Switch could be underway soon.

While it’s been a long time since a console version was confirmed by Riot Ziegler, it’s clear that the team is dedicated to bring the game to all gamers in the world.

It is unknown which consoles the game will be available on. But fans could at least expect it to come out for the Xbox and PlayStation. It could even come to the Switch as the console is expected to have Warzone on it. But no one is sure if Riot will do the same.

Advertisement

Players have also wondered how a console version of Valorant would work. Since there are different abilities and binds to use it could work similarly to how Overwatch does. Unfortunately, though, until Riot actually reveals it for the platforms, there is no way to tell.

For now, make sure to keep up to date on all the latest news about console Valorant here, and we will update you when more information is available.