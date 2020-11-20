 Riot reveals plan to revert Valorant First Strike Global Finals patch - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Riot reveals plan to revert Valorant First Strike Global Finals patch

Published: 20/Nov/2020 12:04

by Lauren Bergin
First-Strike-Patch
Riot Games

Share

First Strike

Valorant Patch 1.11 threw Future Earth into absolute chaos for pro players and casual gamers alike. But Riot Games has revealed part of their plan towards running First Strike’s Global Finals in the wake of the 1.11 madness.

Patch 1.11 will be etched into the history of both Valorant and Riot Games alike. Described by Valorant devs as being a “nightmare,” the disruption caused by the patch has clearly influenced developers’ decisions to release less patches until December.

This chaos, however, couldn’t have come at a worse time. The patch was released and then repealed right in the middle of the regional qualifiers for First Strike.

This left a lot of fans curious as to which patch players would be competing on, whether there would be a patch change midway through some tournaments and how this impacted competitive integrity. Well, in the latest instalment of Ask Valorant, Valorant Esports Strategy Manager, Riley Yurk, has explained how this will work with the upcoming First Strike: Global Finals.

Skye in Valorant
Riot Games
Patch 1.11 included Skye, the game’s newest Agent who currently isn’t available for pro play.

First Strike Global Finals: Which patch will pros play on?

Yurk describes the current status of the First Strike as being ‘Tournament Realm-lite’, referring to the idea that the patch has been altered in pro play to remain the same throughout the event, but there is no private tournament server… Yet!

He states that “we were planning on using a separate patchline (consider this Tournament Real-lite) for the main event, but ended up launching this early to allow tournaments to continue on the same patch they started on. This has allowed us to keep esports on a separate patch from live and is something we’re bringing back globally for the First Strike main event Dec 3-6.”

So while games will all be on the same patch, it is currently speculation as to what exact patch this is. What has been made clear, though, is that Skye and Icebox will no longer be disabled for the main First Strike event, which begins December 3.

In addition to this, the latest Patch (1.12) was very esports driven, so the likelihood is that Riot will implement 1.12 for the main First Strike event.

However, we’ll keep you updated as further details emerge regarding the final decision about the First Strike patch, so watch this space!

Business

Prodigy Agency’s star players get dedicated health coaching with Gscience

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:50 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 11:52

by Adam Fitch
Prodigy Agency Gscience Partnership
Liquid/ESL

Share

Player management firm Prodigy Agency will provide their stars with committed health and performances coaches.

The agency has partnered with esports health and performance company Gscience in a commitment to all of their players.

They represent some of the biggest stars in esports, with players across Counter-Strike, Valorant, League of Legends, FIFA, and Rocket League.

The likes of Team Liquid’s ScreaM, Team Vitality’s apEX and ZywOo, Cloud9’s $1.65m signing Woxic, G2 Esports’ Mixwell, and FunPlus Phoenix’s Ange1 will all now look to get a boost in-game from their efforts away from the server.

OG CS:GO at BLAST Premier
BLAST
NBK-, ISSAA, and mantuu of OG will all benefit from this partnership.

Gscience will provide tailored performance coaching and workshops to those on Prodigy’s roster in an attempt to “improve the performance of the players whilst optimising their health and wellness.”

“Our main mission with Prodigy Agency is to take care and support our players from all angles,” said Jérôme Coupez, Prodigy Agency’s CEO. “Health, wellness and performance is obviously one of the most important verticals for esports players, especially with the current global situation, and it was important for us to find the right partners.”

The health and performance specialists will complete performance audits with each of the agency’s players, allowing them to create specific programs for the competitors to follow.

The alliance will also see Prodigy and Gscience promote mental health across gaming and esports. In Counter-Strike, this has become a pertinent topic following Astralis’ gla1ve and Xyp9x temporarily stepping down from the legendary roster due to ongoing stress and burnout. The CSPPA, Counter-Strike’s player association, launched their own mental health program to tackle such issues.

Professional CS:GO player apEX spoke on having dedicated performance specialists at hand: “Being an esports player is more and more stressful and demanding. Nowadays, we need to be real athletes, handling a high level of competition and pressure, an intense schedule and always being on top.It’s crucial to be supported in terms of performance and health, in the long term.

“Some of us already have great support from our organisations, but a lot of players don’t have that chance yet, even from the best teams. So I find it fantastic that Prodigy Agency is taking the initiative, commiting for their players.”