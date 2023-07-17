Paper Rex’s something set to attend Valorant Champions

Paper Rex star ‘something’ will reportedly be able to compete at Valorant Champions 2023 after obtaining a visa to enter the United States.

A representative from the Singaporean organization confirmed to VALO2ASIA that Ilya ‘something’ Petrov has received approval for his U.S. visa and will travel to Los Angeles to compete at Valorant Champions.

The news comes as a huge boost for the Asian team, who had to do without something at VCT Masters Tokyo because of visa issues.

With Patiphan ‘CigaretteS’ Posri filling in for the Russian, Paper Rex surpassed all expectations and finished in third place in Tokyo, knocking EDward Gaming and NRG out of the tournament before losing to Evil Geniuses in a five-map lower bracket final.

VALO2ASIA added that the other team members have already processed their visas. This means that Paper Rex will have their full lineup available for Valorant Champions.

Valorant fans have been eagerly waiting for something to have a chance to make his mark on the world stage since he joined Paper Rex in March.

The Russian duelist, who had risen to prominence in the Valorant scene as part of Japanese Challengers side Sengoku Gaming, played a key role as Paper Rex won the VCT Pacific League. something was named the MVP of the final, in which he posted a series-high 1.28 VLR rating.

Riot Games The Asian team will have their full roster in Los Angeles

Paper Rex are one of the 12 teams already qualified for Valorant Champions 2023. There are still four spots up for grabs at the season-ending tournament, which will take place from August 6-26 across two locations in Los Angeles, the Shrine Auditorium and the Kia Forum.