Paper Rex Valorant star Ilya ‘something’ Petrov has confirmed that he is ruled out of VCT Masters Tokyo.

In a June 20 Twitter post in Japanese, the Russian duelist revealed to fans that “unfortunately I can say that I am 100% unable to go to Masters Tokyo.”

Many Valorant fans who were eagerly anticipating something’s international debut have expressed sadness on social media. The Russian player has emerged as one of Valorant’s most exciting players since joining Paper Rex in March, helping the team to win the VCT Pacific League.

On June 4, Paper Rex revealed that something was in doubt for the early stages of the VCT Masters Tokyo playoffs due to visa issues. The Singaporean organization remained hopeful that the player would be able to join up with the rest of the squad if the team made a deep run in the tournament.

With Patiphan ‘CigaretteS’ Posri filling in for something, Paper Rex have already guaranteed a top-four finish in Tokyo after beating DRX and EDward Gaming. They will play their next match, against NRG, on June 21.

something added that the team will do its utmost to prepare for Valorant Champions 2023, which is less than two months away. Paper Rex are one of the nine teams already qualified for the season-ending event, in Los Angeles.