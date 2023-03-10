VCT 2023 Pacific League: Schedule, format and Valorant teams

The VCT Pacific league is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to know about the international league, including official streams, the full schedule and participating teams.

As the VCT circuit moves past the LOCK//IN tournament, it’s time for the 30 partner teams to compete in the regional leagues set up by Riot Games for this new era of Valorant esports. In 2023, there is only one split making this a season-defining tournament as three spots for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions are on the line.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The VCT Pacific league will be held in Seoul, South Korea

The top 10 teams from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and South Asia will face off in Seoul for the first season of VCT Pacific, starting on March 25.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

VCT 2023 Pacific League: Streams

The VCT Pacific will be broadcast across multiple languages on both Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the official English Twitch stream below for your convenience.

Below you can find all the official streams for the league in different languages:

English:

Japanese:

Korean:

Thia:

Indonesian:

In addition to the official streams, there will be watch parties with select content creators from all around the world.

VCT 2023 Pacific League: Format and schedule

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Paper Rex took down The Guard and G2 Esports in their lower bracket Masters run.

The VCT Pacific League will start on March 25 with the regular season, where all 10 teams will battle in a single round-robin stage, with every match as a best-of-three series. Matches will be played on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, with the exception of the final super week (Friday through Tuesday).

Only six teams will make the double-elimination playoffs and in the end, only three teams will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July, giving teams one more chance to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.

Below is the complete schedule for each stage:

Regular Season: March 25-May 16

Playoffs: May 19-May 28

Last Chance Qualifier: July

Regular season (March 25 — May 16)

Week 1 schedule (March 25 — March 27)

Day Match PT ET GMT March 25 d ZETA DIVISION vs. DRX 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM T1 vs. Global Esports 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM March 26 Paper Rex vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Secret vs. Talon 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM March 27 RRQ vs. Gen.G 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM

Week 2 schedule (April 1 — April 3)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 1 ZETA DIVISION vs. RRQ 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Talon vs. T1 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM April 2 Team Secret vs. Paper Rex 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Gen.G vs. Detonation FocusMe 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM April 3 Global Esports vs. DRX 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM

Week 3 schedule (April 8 — April 10)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 8 RRQ vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM T1 vs. Paper Rex 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM April 9 ZETA DIVISION vs. Global Esports 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Talon vs. DRX 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM April 10 Team Secret vs. Gen.G 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM

Week 4 schedule (April 15 — April 17)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 15 Paper Rex vs. DRX 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Secret vs. RRQ 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM April 16 T1 vs. Gen.G 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM ZETA DIVISION vs. Detonation FocusMe 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM April 17 Talon vs. Global Esports 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM

Week 5 schedule (April 22 — April 24)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 22 Paper Rex vs. Global Esports 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Gen.G vs. DRX 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM April 23 T1 vs. RRQ 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Secret vs. Detonation FocusMe 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM April 24 ZETA DIVISION vs. Talon 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM

Week 6 schedule (April 29 — May 1)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 29 T1 vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM ZETA DIVISON vs. Team Secret 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM April 30 Global Esports vs. Gen.G 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM RRQ vs. DRX 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM May 1 Talon vs. Paper Rex 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM

Week 7 schedule (May 6 — May 8)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 6 Talon vs. Gen.G 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM ZETA DIVISION vs. Paper Rex 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM May 7 RRQ vs. Global Esports 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Secret vs. T1 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM May 8 DRX vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM

Week 8 schedule (May 12 — May 16)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 12 Paper Rex. Gen.G 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM ZETA DIVISION vs. T1 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM May 13 Team Secret vs. DRX 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Global Esports vs. Detonation FocusMe 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM May 14 Talon vs. RRQ 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM ZETA DIVISION vs. Gen.G 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM May 15 T1 vs. DRX 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Secret vs. Global Esports 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM May 16 Talon vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM RRQ vs. Paper Rex 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

VCT Pacific League: Standings

Darker Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket round 2. Light Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket round 1. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record – Detonation FocusMe – – DRX – – Gen.G Esports – – Global Esports – – Paper Rex – – Rex Regum Qeon – – T1 – – Talon Esports – – Team Secret – – ZETA DIVISION –

VCT Pacific League: Teams and players

Below you can find all the teams competing in the VCT Americas league and their respective lineups: