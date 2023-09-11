Paper Rex star Valorant stand-in departs VCT lineup amid Pacific roster shuffles

Paper Rex star Valorant stand-in, cgrs, has departed from their VCT lineup’s contract database amid massive Pacific roster shuffles.

When Paper Rex won the 2023 VCT Pacific League, the team was dealt a major blow as their star player, Ilya “something” Petrov couldn’t obtain a visa in time for Masters Tokyo resulting in their substitute player, Patiphan “cgrs” Posri, replacing him for the tournament.

Despite the setbacks, with questions surrounding cgrs’ lack of Tier One VCT experience and how roles would work out, Paper Rex stunned the Valorant world with a top-three finish in the tournament.

However, now several months removed from Masters Tokyo, cgrs has been removed from Paper Rex’s VCT lineup.

Paper Rex bids farewell to their star substitute player

According to a VCT Global Contract Database (GCD) update on September 10, cgrs was removed from the lineup. His contract was due to end sometime in 2023.

In a tweet that soon followed by Paper Rex, they made it official, announcing that cgrs decided to not renew his contract and will be departing the team.

“Kla played an indispensable role in our remarkable year in VCT. His standout moment was at VCT Masters Tokyo, where he fearlessly embraced the challenge of stepping in on short notice,” wrote Paper Rex’s Chief Gaming Officer Harley Örwall

cgrs made no mention in the farewell video as to what his future plans are, however, it is safe to say his short stay in Paper Rex was incredibly impactful to the team.

Paper Rex is already in the process of shuffling their roster, as their star play Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie has been confirmed to be missing the 2024 season to complete his military service.

As a result, the org has been on the hunt for a new star player, which according to a report by Blix.gg may be Global Esports’ stand-out player Chaya “Monyet” Nugrha.

During the off-season, Paper Rex has also let go of their fan-favorite IGL, Benedict “Benkai” Tan. Benkai had started off the season in the starting lineup, however, was replaced by something in the middle of the Pacific regular season and eventually benched.