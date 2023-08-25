Paper Rex something reveals he is open to playing Valorant in North America or China

Paper Rex Ilya ‘something’ Petrov said in a recent interview with Dexerto that he is open to competing in other leagues outside of VCT Pacific in the future.

something is a Russian Duelist who rose to prominence in Japan with Sengoku Gaming before joining Paper Rex near the start of the VCT Pacific regular season. He broke the record for most kills in a pro match in February in the Japanese Challengers League and has become one of the best players in the world with Paper Rex.

The team won the VCT Pacific playoffs, earning the No. 1 seed for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. something also earned Grand Finals MVP for his performance against DRX.

Riot Games something missed out on VCT Masters Tokyo after winning VCT Pacific Grand Final MVP.

The Russian player missed VCT Masters Tokyo due to Visa issues, but has made up for lost time at Valorant Champions as he has helped Paper Rex qualify for the tournament Grand Final. something has cemented his place as one of the best Duelists internationally and has seemingly set himself up to pick any team to play for once his contract with the team concludes in 2024.

“Let’s say in two, three years, a lot happens… I am ready to play anywhere,” something said. “Maybe I don’t want to play in EMEA… So maybe in NA and all of Asia, so China and all other Asian countries.”

Paper Rex something is open to playing in VCT Americas and China

something isn’t the only Paper Rex player open to an international move. Jason ‘f0rsakeN’ Susanto, the team’s flex, and former Duelist, player told Dexerto last year during the team’s initial international rise that he was open to playing abroad.

However, both players are locked into contracts with Paper Rex until after the 2024 season and neither has expressed interest in exiting the team early.

“Of course I’m happy to play in Paper Rex,” something said when asked about a move to another region.

Paper Rex was the first team to qualify for the Grand Final of Valorant Champions 2023 through the upper bracket by defeating Evil Geniuses. They will play for the tournament trophy on August 26.

