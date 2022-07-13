OpTic Marved was ‘styling’ on KRU in Masters Copenhagen decider match

Declan Mclaughlin . 29 minutes ago

OpTic Gaming qualified for the playoff portion of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen in a sweep of KRÜ Esports thanks to an incredible performance by Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen.

With the team on match point in the final map, on Haven, Marved decided that he would have a little fun with his opponents, using the teleport ability on Omen in the face of his opponents. While it resulted in his death, he said he trusted his teammates to close out the game while he styled on them.

“I was just trying to style on him,” he said in a post-match press conference. “I was just trying to do whatever because I was in the zone.”

The numbers back up that sentiment as he finished the first map, Split, with the highest kills by far, 29, and an almost 50% head shot percentage. On the final map, Marved again finished with the highest kills despite playing agents who have little tools of their own to create individual plays.

Marved continues his great form at Masters Copenhagen

Marved is no stranger to performing well on the international stage. At VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík, he put up a similar performance in the Lower Bracket Final against ZETA Division.

While the team swept their opponents, OpTic’s IGL Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta said that the team wasn’t messing around on Haven until the very end as they have been on the wrong end of comebacks before.

“There was no ‘just have fun and play,’ never any of that with us,” FNS said. “We’ve lost too many Haven comeback games, to understand that this game could easily be turned around… You have to get to 13.”

The reigning champions will have to continue their good form as they move into a stage of the tournament with directly seeded teams and other Group Stage survivors.

OpTic is set to face fellow North American side XSET in the first round of the Playoff Stage at Masters Copenhagen on July 15.