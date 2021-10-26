nukkye reveals tension within G2 Valorant squad: “Maybe I’ll retire from esports”

G2 Esports Valorant player Žygimantas ‘nukkye’ Chmieliauskas has revealed that all is not well in the team and that he may decide to retire as a professional player.

G2 were the dominant force in European Valorant in the game’s first year, winning a series of international events, but they have been unable to replicate that success in 2021.

After a series of mixed results, the Berlin-based organization overhauled their roster in June, keeping only Óscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho from the original lineup. The team scraped through the VCT Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs and then impressed at the Masters event in Berlin, where they reached the semi-finals.

However, G2 suffered another heavy blow just weeks later as they failed to qualify for Valorant Champions after finishing third to Team Liquid and Guild Esports in the EMEA last-chance qualifier.

Problems in the team

Questioned by viewers about his future during an October 26 stream, nukkye said that “maybe” he will retire as a professional player in 2022. He then ruled out continuing on the team if one unspecified person stays on.

“Maybe next year I’ll be a content creator,” he said. “Who knows? We’ll see how life goes. Maybe I’m going to retire from esports fully. You never know.

“I have no clue what the team situation is going to be. If certain people stay on the team, I’m not going to play with them. A certain person.”

The Lithuanian player quickly deleted the clip from his Twitch channel but it’s already making the rounds on Twitter, where many have joined in on the discussion about the team’s issues.

G2 will be playing at the Red Bull Home Ground #2, a four-day LAN event (November 4-7) in London with 16 teams in attendance. It remains to be seen whether the team will be making roster changes ahead of this tournament, which should mark G2’s last appearance of the year.