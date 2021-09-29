Sources: G2 Esports sign women’s Valorant roster led by juliano

European organization G2 Esports have doubled their presence in Valorant by signing a women’s roster of former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players, sources have told Dexerto.

G2 Esports are among the most popular and competitive organizations in Valorant esports, having joined early on in the game’s existence, and now they’re doubling down on their investment.

They’ve signed a women’s roster that will look to compete in Valorant Champions Tour: Game Changers, an initiative from Riot that aims to “foster an inclusive environment” for women to compete without “fear of identity or gender-based harassment.”

G2 have signed the majority of the former XSET Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster — a line-up that has now made the switch to Valorant and is currently competing in the Game Changers EMEA Qualifier as The Originals — according to sources.

The team is led by in-game leader Julia ‘juliano’ Kiran and also includes veteran Counter-Strike competitor Zainab ‘zAAz’ Turkie, Michaela ‘mimi’ Lintrup, and Petra ‘Petra’ Stoker. Their former XSET teammate Anastasia ‘kr4sylya’ Khlobystina will not be part of G2’s women’s Valorant squad.

Anja ‘aNNja’ Vasalic is the new addition to the roster and already had experience competing in Valorant prior to the signing. Most recently, she competed for UK organization RixGG’s women’s roster until she was benched on August 13.

The European org will be looking to make waves in the Game Changers branch of Valorant esports with their new roster. The team are fighting to make it into the inaugural series for the EMEA region, where there’s an approximate $23,475 prize pool.

VCT game changers starts today and we will play with the name : The Originals. First groupstage game for us starts tomorrow. Our lineup for this event is:@mimimimichaela @zAAzCSGO @PetraStoker @notaNNja — juliano🧸 (@juliakiran) September 27, 2021

G2 Esports’ men’s team competed at the VCT: Stage 3 Masters in Berlin, Germany, earlier in September 2021, looking as if they could well get back to winning ways. They traded series with Stage 2 Masters victors Sentinels in the group stage and progressed to the quarter-finals.

They dismantled KRÜ Esports and moved on to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated from the tournament by a 2-0 loss to Gambit Esports — the eventual winners of the competition.

G2 Esports’ women’s Valorant roster