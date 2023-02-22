NRG Valorant star believes Leviatán can win VCT LOCK//IN: “They’re really good”

NRG Valorant player Sam ‘s0m’ Oh has jumped on the Leviatán hype train, saying that he believes the LATAM team can go all the way at VCT LOCK//IN.

Leviatán have emerged as a team with genuine dark-horse potential ahead of their first VCT LOCK//IN match against ZETA DIVISION on February 22.

Earlier this month, 100 Thieves’ Brenden ‘stellar’ McGrath told Dexerto that he was “excited” to see Leviatán in action and that he believed the Latin American team was being slept on ahead of the event.

In his first stream after returning home from VCT LOCK//IN, s0m ramped up the hype surrounding Leviatán by stating they are “probably the hardest team I have ever scrimmed or played against”.

“Leviatán are really good,” he said. “I would not be shocked at all if they literally win the whole thing.

“Usually, you can tell when a team is scrimmers. Leviatán are not scrimmers. They play every scrim like it’s a match. It’s really good practice, but at the same time, we’re playing like it’s a match, Leviatán is playing like it’s a match, and we’re just getting farmed. And it’s not like they’re scrimming. They’re just really f**king good.”

Who are Leviatán?

Leviatán attended two international events in 2022, VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and Valorant Champions, finishing 7th-8th and 5th-6th. They beat XSET in Copenhagen and Team Liquid and Paper Rex in Istanbul.

Before the end of the year, Leviatán picked up three new players to build their six-man roster for VCT 2023: Argentinian in-game leader Agustin ‘Nozwerr’ Ibarra from FURIA, and the Chilean duo of Roberto ‘Mazino’ Bugueño and Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori, both from KRÜ Esports.

Leviatán will face ZETA DIVISION at 11pm GMT/3pm GMT, with the winner of that match taking on either Team Vitality or Global Esports in the Round of 16.