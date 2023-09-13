LATAM VCT giants confirm interest in Valorant star aspas after LOUD exit

Leviatán CEO has confirmed rumors that his organization is in the race to sign former LOUD Valorant superstar Erick ‘aspas’ Santos.

The Brazilian duelist has emerged as one of the most sought-after players of this Valorant transfer window after announcing on Monday his departure from LOUD.

Sentinels and NRG have been mooted as potential destinations for aspas, and ‘Lembo’ claimed on Tuesday that Leviatán have joined the race for the player. According to the Spanish content creator, the Argentinian organization has presented a “very good” offer.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after the rumor began circulating, Leviatán CEO Fernando Diez took to X/Twitter to confirm the veracity of Lembo’s claim. “It is true,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

Leviatán are currently in the market for a new duelist after parting ways with Chilean player Vicente ‘Tacolilla’ Compagnon at the end of the season. The LATAM team notably finished 5th-8th at VCT LOCK//IN, the only global VCT event that it attended in 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to a report by Brazilian outlet The Enemy, Leviatán’s chances of signing aspas are significantly low as many teams are vying for his signature.

Article continues after ad

aspas established himself as one of the best Valorant players in the world during his 18-month tenure with LOUD. During this time, he won VALORANT Champions 2022 and also reached the grand final of two other global events.

Article continues after ad

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.