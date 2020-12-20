Logo
Valorant

BBG cleared after Knights Valorant event halted over Critical cheating claims

Published: 20/Dec/2020 6:27

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games / Built By Gamers / Knights

Share

North American Valorant squad Built By Gamers (BBG) was briefly disqualified from the Pittsburgh Knights Before Christmas event following renewed claims Tristan ‘Critical’ Trinacty was cheating. However, the decision has since been reversed, leaving players baffled.

BBG beat Time In 2-0 in their Round of 16 matchup in the Pittsburgh Knights Before Christmas event, but their result has been deemed null and void as the tournament organizers disqualified the squad over a suspicious clip from star player Critical shortly after.

The admins reportedly noted a suspicious clip from Critical during their second map on Ascent, showing the player allegedly locking on to one of Time In through a wall. Knights immediately started an investigation and made the call to disqualify BBG late on December 19.

“Team Built By Gamers are disqualified due to an on-going investigation. Ninja’s team will be moving forward to play against Gen.G for the Quarter-Finals,” Knights said on Twitter.

The decision was made by Knights President James O’Connor after reviewing the clips personally.

“After reviewing the clips I made the final call to DQ the team. With the tournament continuing tomorrow and us putting competitive integrity first, we suggested BBG decline to play and they agreed,” he said.

However, the organization quickly backflipped on their call, less than an hour after they made it. They used a report from Twitter user ‘AntiCheatPD’ saying they “have no reason to believe Critical is cheating.” AntiCheatPD is not affiliated with Riot.

“AntiCheatPD did not detect anything so we are reinstating the team whether they chose to play or not. Ninja’s team will not move forward. Thanks for the fast response during the holiday,” O’Connor added.

The move has only confused the community. Originally, members of BBG disputed the Knights’ claims. Rob ‘rob-wiz’ Kennedy stated on Twitter that the team wasn’t given a chance to challenge.

“We were not okay with bowing out of this tournament over suspicion of a Twitch clip,” he said. “Critical has been cleared by Riot three times already, and there’s no way to hard prove he was cheating, and the evidence is just not enough.”

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, the big name behind the orgless Time In, said they didn’t bring the clip to the admin’s attention. However, he has said that the ban was justified until AntiCheatPD came out with their own statement.

“Just going to use your logic real quick, you are saying that if there are suspicions of someone cheating (for the 4th time) in a tournament for money, don’t do anything until after, even though they knocked out several deserving teams unfairly,” he replied to one user on Twitter.

The backflip now, off the back of an unofficial comment, has raised questions about the Knights’ handling of the tournament.

According to some reports, tournament admins disagreed with O’Connor’s stance and pleaded with him to not ban BBG. The Knights President reportedly caved to pressure because of Ninja’s name value.

“Ninja was about to go spouting off on twitter about it if something didn’t happen, because apparently he was mad about something in their game,” Twitter user ‘rcon_joe’ said, defending tournament admin ‘sfX_x1’.

“Jasper literally [screamed] on a discord call begging James to not make the call he ended up making. He actually walked into my room and told me how afraid he was of the backlash he was going to face over something he didn’t even want to do.”

As it stands, BBG will take on Gen.G in the quarter-finals of the Knights Before Christmas tournament on December 20.

Dexerto has reached out to Knights and BBG for comment. Neither responded before publishing.

CS:GO

s1mple explains why ZywOo is the best AWPer in CSGO

Published: 20/Dec/2020 1:40

by Andrew Amos
s1mple and ZywOo playing CSGO
StarLadder

Share

s1mple ZywOo

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has opened up on who he believes the best AWPer in the history of CS:GO is, backing French phenom and rival Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut due to his flexible skillset.

There is no more explosive gun than the AWP in CS:GO. The green stick has led to many infamous moments in the game’s history, and teams are often built around a strong AWPer who can hold angles on defense while picking apart foes on attack.

The discussion for the best AWPer of all time has been rampant throughout CS:GO’s history though. From s1mple to kennyS, dev1ce to ZywOo, there’s plenty of talented players to pick from. That’s what makes s1mple’s pick even more sweet.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple
ESL
s1mple has praised his rival ZywOo for his skills as CS:GO’s all-time greatest AWPer.

The Ukrainian star doesn’t dish out praise lightly, and you know it’s coming from arguably the greatest player of all time ⁠— period. That’s why his praise of rival Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut as the best AWPer of all-time is extraordinary.

“For the best AWPer, I’d have to pick ZywOo. First of all, he’s a great player and he knows how to play with the AWP,” he said in an interview with ESL.

“He’s really smart, he changes his position, and he knows how [the] enemy plays against him. He can play aggressive if his team needs, he can play passive as well. I would take him.”

If there’s one player in the world that knows what it’s like to play against ZywOo, it would be s1mple too. His Na’Vi has faced off against the Frenchman’s Vitality numerous times over the course of 2020, with the two squads practically neck-and-neck in head-to-head.

The rest of s1mple’s squad for the best “Prime 6” of all-time had some interesting choices too. He looked close to home for a couple of names ⁠— picking Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi as coach, while he firmly believes Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov is a star fans at home underestimate.

“This guy is on another level. Me, electronic, and B1ad3 ⁠— I think we have the same mindset. Electronic can easily be a star player in any team,” he added.

He rounded out the squad with four-time Major winner Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander as IGL, FaZe Clan star Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard as entry, and old Team Liquid teammate Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin as support.

ESL
s1mple’s CS:GO dream team (L-R): Hiko, Rain, gla1ve, ZywOo, electronic, B1ad3.

Of course, s1mple could slide into his own “dream team” squad if he really wanted to, but it’s a nice insight into what the best player in the world thinks of his contemporaries.