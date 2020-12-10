 How to watch $50,000 Valorant JBL Quantum Cup: schedule, teams, more - Dexerto
Valorant

How to watch $50,000 Valorant JBL Quantum Cup: schedule, teams, more

Published: 10/Dec/2020 2:04

by Alan Bernal
valorant 100 thieves jbl esl
JBL YouTube

ESL are hosting some of the best Valorant teams in North America in the upcoming JBL Quantum Cup that will feature orgs like First Strike champs 100 Thieves, Ninja’s Time In, Cloud9, Sentinels, and more.

There aren’t many events in the pipeline between First Strike and Riot’s new Valorant Champions Tour that starts in late-January. Even still, JBL and ESL have rounded up eight of NA’s most hyped teams to hold us over until then.

With $50,000 on the line, the JBL Quantum Cup is nothing to scoff at. Two days jampacked full of action are expected, so keep on reading to find out more.

JBL Quantum Cup streams

People tuning in to the tourney will look forward to seeing stars and rising talent in Valorant face-off to crown the inaugural JBL Quantum Cup champion.

We’ve attached the official channel below so that you can keep up to date.

Quantum Cup format and dates

While there’s only going to be eight teams, each of them will get to know each other quite well throughout the first day of play.

Though a schedule of match fixtures has yet to be released, we know the best-of-one Round Robin stage will eventually determine seeing and who moves on to the knockout phase.

The Quantum Cup begins on December 12 until it ends on the following day on the 13th. The first day’s broadcast is scheduled to run from 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST / 10 PM BST until 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST / 3 AM BST.

The second day’s playoffs will start at the same time, though will end at 7 PM PST / 10 PST / 4 AM BST.

Teams, schedule and results

We’ll update this section once official matchups and times have been announced.

 Teams
100 Thieves FaZe Clan
Team Envy Sentinels
Team SoloMid Cloud9 Blue
Gen.G Esports Time In

JBL Quantum Cup Final Placements and Winnings

We’ll update this section as placements become finalized throughout the weekend’s games.

Apex Legends

$750,000 Apex Legends ALGS Winter Circuit: how to qualify, dates, more

Published: 9/Dec/2020 22:30

by Theo Salaun
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Global Series

With the Apex Legends Global Series: Autumn Circuit coming to a close, Respawn Entertainment have announced full details for the upcoming ALGS Winter Circuit.

Professional Apex Legends competitors still have over $400,000 to divvy out during the Autumn Circuit playoffs, but organizations need to stay on their toes as the next season of Apex esports is fast-approaching. This time, the Winter Circuit will be awarding a whopping $750,000 across about three months of top-tier global competition. 

Starting with the preliminary online qualifiers in January, the tournament will follow the global parameters set in earlier events. The world’s best Apex competitors will face each other across North America, South America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) South, APAC North, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

With big money and pride on the table, all PC players are eligible to compete as long as they have reached Gold IV rank in Series 6 Split 2, by 12 PM P.T. on January 14. Here are the full registration, prizing, and scheduling details for the ALGS Winter Circuit.

ALGS Winter Circuit registration requirements

The Winter Circuit’s qualifiers will begin on January 17, 2021, culminating with the Last Chance Qualifiers on March 21. These will establish the 100 teams across the world to hit their regional playoffs in late March.

To qualify, players need to have reached Gold IV by the aforementioned date and register through the tournament’s Battlefy link

Once registered, each region will choose finalists from five separate online qualifier tournaments. With 20 teams per region locked in, competitors will then move on to the playoffs.

apex legends olympus
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends’ maps will continue being a battlefield for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

ALGS Winter Circuit prizing

With $750,000 on the line, competitors are sure to wonder how the purse will be split up. Fortunately, that information has been made available.

Qualifiers prizing

  • North America: $6,000 to first place, $3,000 to second, $1,500 to third
  • Europe: $6,000 to first place, $3,000 to second, $1,500 to third
  • APAC North: $4,500 to first place, $2,250 to second, $1,125 to third
  • APAC South: $4,500 to first place, $2,250 to second, $1,125 to third
  • MEA:  $3,000 to first place, $1,500 to second, $750 to third
  • South America: $3,000 to first place, $1,500 to second, $750 to third

Playoffs Prizing

  • North America: $48,000 to first place, $24,000 to second, $15,900 to third
  • Europe and MEA: $48,000 to first place, $24,000 to second, $15,900 to third
  • APAC North: $30,000 to first place, $15,000 to second, $9,900 to third
  • APAC South: $30,000 to first place, $15,000 to second, $9,900 to third
  • South America: $18,000 to first place, $9,000 to second, $6,000 to third

As you can see, the MEA and Europe regions are combined for the high-stakes regional playoffs.

For full prizing information all the way down to the 20th teams in each region, you can check out ALGS’ full tables.

Apex Legends Rampart Sheila Turret
Respawn Entertainment
No one knows what the meta will be when the ALGS Winter Circuit arrives.

ALGS Winter Circuit schedule

  • Winter Circuit Preliminary Online Tournament 1: January 17
  • WC OT 2: January 31
  • WC OT 3: February 21
  • WC OT 4: March 7
  • Last Chance Qualifiers: March 21
  • Playoffs, Day 1: March 27
  • Playoffs, Day 2: March 28

Three months of Apex action and $750,000 on the line. Make sure to hit Gold IV and register by January 14 if you want a chance to prove you’re among your region’s best. And, if you just want to stay on top of the details, follow us @TitanfallBlog.