How to watch $50,000 Valorant JBL Quantum Cup: schedule, teams, more - Dexerto

ESL are hosting some of the best Valorant teams in North America in the upcoming JBL Quantum Cup that will feature orgs like First Strike champs 100 Thieves, Ninja’s Time In, Cloud9, Sentinels, and more.

There aren’t many events in the pipeline between First Strike and Riot’s new Valorant Champions Tour that starts in late-January. Even still, JBL and ESL have rounded up eight of NA’s most hyped teams to hold us over until then.

With $50,000 on the line, the JBL Quantum Cup is nothing to scoff at. Two days jampacked full of action are expected, so keep on reading to find out more.

JBL Quantum Cup streams

People tuning in to the tourney will look forward to seeing stars and rising talent in Valorant face-off to crown the inaugural JBL Quantum Cup champion.

We’ve attached the official channel below so that you can keep up to date.

Quantum Cup format and dates

While there’s only going to be eight teams, each of them will get to know each other quite well throughout the first day of play.

Though a schedule of match fixtures has yet to be released, we know the best-of-one Round Robin stage will eventually determine seeing and who moves on to the knockout phase.

The Quantum Cup begins on December 12 until it ends on the following day on the 13th. The first day’s broadcast is scheduled to run from 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST / 10 PM BST until 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST / 3 AM BST.

The second day’s playoffs will start at the same time, though will end at 7 PM PST / 10 PST / 4 AM BST.

Teams, schedule and results

We’ll update this section once official matchups and times have been announced.

Teams

100 Thieves FaZe Clan Team Envy Sentinels Team SoloMid Cloud9 Blue Gen.G Esports Time In

JBL Quantum Cup Final Placements and Winnings

We’ll update this section as placements become finalized throughout the weekend’s games.