EsportsValorant

MaKo’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

DRX
MaKo Valorant DRXColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

DRX Valorant pro Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan is considered to be one of the best South Korean players in the esport. Here’s everything you need to know about MaKo’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

MaKo is considered one of DRX’s most consistent players and has always been a star of the team when it comes to LAN competition. At Valorant Champions 2022, he had one of the highest Kill/Assist/Survive/Trade percentages of the tournament at 78%.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what MaKo’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Article continues after ad

Contents

MaKo, one of the top Valorant players of 2022Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
MaKo was one of DRX’s consistent performers on LAN.

MaKo’s mouse settings

The DRX pro plays on low sensitivity, opting for 400 DPI and an eDPI of 180. He competes using a Razer Deathadder V2 Pro mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 400
Sensitivity 0.45
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 180
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration Off

MaKo’s Valorant crosshair

MaKo, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for his precise aim. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

  • 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color Green
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 1.00
Outline Thickness 1.00
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 4.00
Inner Lines Thickness 2.00
Inner Line Offset 3.00
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

MaKo’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 E
Ability: 2 Q
Ability: 3 C
Ability: Ultimate X

MaKo’s monitor and resolution

MaKO currently uses the Zowie XL2546S gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Native
Refresh Rate 240hz
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, MaKo chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.

MaKo’s video settings

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing None
Anisotropic Filtering 1x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

MaKo’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
Monitor  ZOWIE XL2546S
Keyboard Razer BlackWidow Pro
Headset Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate MaKo’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

keep reading

League of Legends Worlds 2022 final stage T1 vs DRX
League of Legends

Best League of Legends players of 2022 – top LoL players this season

Carver Fisher