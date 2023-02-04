MaKo’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

DRX Valorant pro Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan is considered to be one of the best South Korean players in the esport. Here’s everything you need to know about MaKo’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
MaKo is considered one of DRX’s most consistent players and has always been a star of the team when it comes to LAN competition. At Valorant Champions 2022, he had one of the highest Kill/Assist/Survive/Trade percentages of the tournament at 78%.
Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what MaKo’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
MaKo’s mouse settings
The DRX pro plays on low sensitivity, opting for 400 DPI and an eDPI of 180. He competes using a Razer Deathadder V2 Pro mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|0.45
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|180
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
MaKo’s Valorant crosshair
MaKo, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for his precise aim. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Green
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1.00
|Outline Thickness
|1.00
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|4.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2.00
|Inner Line Offset
|3.00
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
MaKo’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|E
|Ability: 2
|Q
|Ability: 3
|C
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
MaKo’s monitor and resolution
MaKO currently uses the Zowie XL2546S gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Native
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, MaKo chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.
MaKo’s video settings
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
MaKo’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2546S
|Keyboard
|Razer BlackWidow Pro
|Headset
|Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate MaKo’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.