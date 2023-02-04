MaKo’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

DRX Valorant pro Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan is considered to be one of the best South Korean players in the esport. Here’s everything you need to know about MaKo’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

MaKo is considered one of DRX’s most consistent players and has always been a star of the team when it comes to LAN competition. At Valorant Champions 2022, he had one of the highest Kill/Assist/Survive/Trade percentages of the tournament at 78%.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what MaKo’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games MaKo was one of DRX’s consistent performers on LAN.

MaKo’s mouse settings

The DRX pro plays on low sensitivity, opting for 400 DPI and an eDPI of 180. He competes using a Razer Deathadder V2 Pro mouse.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 0.45 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 180 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

MaKo’s Valorant crosshair

MaKo, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for his precise aim. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color Green Outlines On Outline Opacity 1.00 Outline Thickness 1.00 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 4.00 Inner Lines Thickness 2.00 Inner Line Offset 3.00 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

MaKo’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 E Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 C Ability: Ultimate X

MaKo’s monitor and resolution

MaKO currently uses the Zowie XL2546S gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Native Refresh Rate 240hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, MaKo chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.

MaKo’s video settings

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 1x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

MaKo’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Monitor ZOWIE XL2546S Keyboard Razer BlackWidow Pro Headset Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate MaKo’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.