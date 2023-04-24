Only two Valorant teams remain winless in VCT leagues

The VCT international leagues are about halfway through regular season competition and only two Valorant squads remain winless at the highest level of competition.

The three Valorant international leagues are at, or just past, the halfway point of their round-robin competition that leads into the playoffs and eventually VCT Tokyo. Across the 30 teams in the three VCT leagues, only two remain winless after over four weeks of competition and are in danger of not making the playoff stage.

In VCT Americas, KRÜ Esports has yet to notch a win in the league, or on the year as they were eliminated from VCT LOCK//IN in the first round. The organization was known for running the table in the South American region and making waves at international events but now, KRÜ has yet to get a series win in 2023 and has lost to FURIA, MIBR, Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves.

While the Chilean organization hasn’t managed to put a positive number in the win column, KRÜ still has three map wins to its name and doesn’t possess the worst round differential in the league at -17.

KRÜ and DFM remain winless in the VCT international leagues

Those numbers are still better than the other winless team in VCT competition in DetonatioN FocusMe. The Japanese side is 0-5 across the first five weeks of VCT Pacific action and has only earned one map win in 2023.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games KRÜ almost managed to get its first win against 100 Thieves in Week 4.

Their sole map win was against Gen.G in the second week of play on Fracture. The team also failed to make it past the first round of VCT LOCK//IN, losing to Giants.

Unlike KRÜ, DFM does have the worst round differential in the league at -45 as they have put up losses to Paper Rex, Rex Regum Qeon, ZETA DIVISION, Gen.G and Team Secret.

VCT EMEA does not have any winless Valorant squads but it does have a graveyard of four one-win teams at the bottom of the table.

Valorant fans can watch to see if these two teams can manage to put a series win together as KRÜ continues its Week 4 campaign with a match against NRG Esports on April 25 and DFM kicks off Week 6 against T1 on April 29.