KRÜ Esports goes winless in first VCT Americas split

KRÜ Esports have finished the VCT Americas split winless after losing to Cloud9 2-1 in their final match. Their final record for VCT Americas’ debut split was 0-9.

KRÜ Esports join DetonatioN FocusMe as one of the only two teams across all three Valorant international leagues to finish with a 0-9 record with their loss to Cloud9 in their final match.

The Argentine organization has not earned a win in the 2023 season so far, as the team failed to get a win at VCT LOCK//IN. KRÜ was knocked out of the international tournament in the first round by NAVI in a 2-0 loss.

KRÜ were not the worst team across the three VCT leagues, however, as the squad managed to put together five map wins across nine matches, beating DFM’s two.

Additionally, the team had to deal with a switch up its lineup mid-split due to an injury. Carlos ‘axeddy’ Alberto slotted in for the hurt Santiago ‘DaveeyS’ Ruiz in Week 5 and Week 6.

KRÜ Esports came into VCT Americas with a revamped lineup after VCT LOCK//IN. The organization benched former FURIA Esports player Alexandre ‘xand’ Zizi and head coach Leandro ‘Leazo’ Liset and brought back Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori in March ahead of the league’s start. The team brought in Jorge ‘Atom’ Siero, formerly of Six Karma, to take over coaching duties.

KRÜ was formerly the pride of Latin America, making every international VCT tournament in 2021 and 2022. The squad peaked in 2021 with a top-four placement at Valorant Champions where the squad lost in the quarter final to Gambit Esports 2-1.

It’s a long fall from grace for a once-great team, but they’ve still got one more chance to prove they have what it takes to compete.

Now, the team has only one more chance to earn a win in the 2023 season at the VCT Americas LCQ tournament for Valorant Champions. If they fail to win a series in the July tournament, they will be out of VCT competition for the rest of the year.