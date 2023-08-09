Sergio Agüero reveals advice he gave to Valorant Champions team

Sergio Agüero made an appearance on the Valorant Champions broadcast in Los Angeles as he revealed what he told his team, KRÜ Esports, before their first match of the tournament.

KRÜ Esports made their Valorant Champions 2023 debut against Paper Rex in a 2-0 loss to the VCT Pacific representatives. The VCT Americas teams made a miracle run to make the Valorant world championship, taking the LCQ tournament by storm after a disastrous regular season.

Article continues after ad

The team didn’t drop a match in their journey to Valorant Champions qualification, going 5-0 across the entire LCQ tournament. Before that run of form, KRÜ Esports had not won a single series across the entire VCT 2023 season.

The Argentinian organization is owned by a retired footballer, Sergio Agüero, who is one of the most popular and decorated players to come out of the country. Agüero is known to watch his esports teams in person, having watched the Valorant squad during the VCT regular season and his Rocket League team at the World Championship earlier this month.

Article continues after ad

Sergio Agüero makes Valorant Champions appearance

The KRÜ CEO was pulled onto the Riot Games broadcast at Valorant Champions and gave a short interview about his team. He was asked what he told his team before the event started and if he gave any advice from the perspective of a championship-winning football player.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I just told them to be calm and in sports what you have to do is be calm and confident and push forward,” he said. “That is the way that you do it.”

Article continues after ad

While KRÜ has not had the best season in 2023, the organization is one of the few in Valorant to have qualified for every Valorant Champions event since the tournament’s inception in 2021. Before the creation of the VCT international leagues in 2023, KRÜ had a chokehold over the Latin American region and won nearly every tournament in the region.

KRÜ will fight for their tournament lives in their next match on August 11 as they are now in the loser’s bracket of their group.