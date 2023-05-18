Sentinels are one of the many Valorant teams still fighting to qualify for the VCT Americas playoff stage. With their recent win against FURIA Esports, they now rely on the results of other teams to qualify.

Sentinels ended the VCT Americas regular season on a high note, winning their last two matches, against KRÜ Esports and FURIA, 2-0 and 2-1, respectively. This means that they finish the split with a 4-5 record, which could be enough to see them advance to the playoff stage.

The league’s “clout kings” are now waiting for the remaining matches to learn their fate as they rely on the results of others.

Sentinels huddled on the VCT Americas stage with their newest lineup.

Should Sentinels fail to make the playoff stage, they will automatically miss VCT Masters Tokyo and will have to wait two months to play again. If that’s the case, their next appearance will be at the Valorant Champions LCQ, which will determine whether they will attend another international VCT event this year.

Here is how Sentinels can qualify for the VCT Americas playoff stage and keep their dream of making VCT Masters Tokyo alive.

How Sentinels can qualify for VCT Americas playoff stage

After Sentinels beat FURIA 2-1, the following will need to happen in the next VCT Americas matches for them to qualify for the playoff stage:

Evil Geniuses defeats NRG Esports

MIBR defeats 100 Thieves

Leviatán defeats LOUD

The first of these three matches will start in a few minutes. If NRG defeats EG, Sentinels will be automatically eliminated from playoff contention.