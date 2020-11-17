How to watch UMG X First Strike NA Valorant tournament: stream, schedule - Dexerto

With the best of the best North American Valorant teams ready to face off for the title of First Strike: North America Champion, the UMG Tournament promises to be one for the ages.

As the dust settles on the UMG qualifiers, the most exciting leg of the North American First Strike tournament is about to begin: the UMG Tournament.

With teams such as TSM, T1, Cloud9 Blue and Complexity Gaming being only a few of the big hitters duking it our for first, it’s safe to say that the competition is going to be tight.

On the line are a coveted four spots in the main First Strike event, where the four newcomers will represent North America alongside Team Envy, 100 Thieves, Renegades and Sentinels.

UMG X Valorant First Strike Tournament: Stream

The UMG X Valorant Tournament will be streamed live on UMG Gaming’s official twitch UMGGaming (embedded below).

Missed any of the action? Catch up with all of the VODs here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UMG X Valorant First Strike: format

The teams have been divided into 4 groups (A,B,C and D), where the top two will be decided in a series of best-of-3 matches.

From here, the top two from each group will battle through the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the grand finals. All of these matches are also best-of-three.

The groups for the tournament are as follows:

UMG X Valorant First Strike Tournament: schedule

While no exact times have been announced for the UMG Tournament matches, we’ll keep this space updated so that you can check back to tune into the action.

The relevant dates, however, are below:

Group stage: November 19 – November 20

November 19 – November 20 Quarterfinals and Semifinals: November 21

November 21 Grand finals: November 22

Thursday, November 19 – Friday, November 20

Saturday, November 21

Sunday, November 22

UMG X Valorant First Strike Tournament: final placements

We’ll keep this section updated as soon as we know who will be moving on to the main First Strike event.

The final four teams moving on to the First Strike Main Event are: