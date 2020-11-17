 How to watch UMG X First Strike NA Valorant tournament: stream, schedule - Dexerto
Valorant

How to watch UMG X First Strike NA Valorant tournament: stream, schedule

Published: 17/Nov/2020 15:21

by Lauren Bergin
Jett-UMG
Riot Games, UMG Gaming

First Strike

With the best of the best North American Valorant teams ready to face off for the title of First Strike: North America Champion, the UMG Tournament promises to be one for the ages. 

As the dust settles on the UMG qualifiers, the most exciting leg of the North American First Strike tournament is about to begin: the UMG Tournament.

With teams such as TSM, T1, Cloud9 Blue and Complexity Gaming being only a few of the big hitters duking it our for first, it’s safe to say that the competition is going to be tight.

On the line are a coveted four spots in the main First Strike event, where the four newcomers will represent North America alongside Team Envy, 100 Thieves, Renegades and Sentinels.

UMG X Valorant First Strike Tournament: Stream

The UMG X Valorant Tournament will be streamed live on UMG Gaming’s official twitch UMGGaming (embedded below).

Missed any of the action? Catch up with all of the VODs here.

UMG X Valorant First Strike: format

The teams have been divided into 4 groups (A,B,C and D), where the top two will be decided in a series of best-of-3 matches.

From here, the top two from each group will battle through the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the grand finals. All of these matches are also best-of-three.

The groups for the tournament are as follows:

Umg-groups

UMG X Valorant First Strike Tournament: schedule

While no exact times have been announced for the UMG Tournament matches, we’ll keep this space updated so that you can check back to tune into the action.

The relevant dates, however, are below:

  • Group stage: November 19 – November 20
  • Quarterfinals and Semifinals: November 21
  • Grand finals: November 22

Thursday, November 19 – Friday, November 20

Saturday, November 21

Sunday, November 22

UMG X Valorant First Strike Tournament: final placements

We’ll keep this section updated as soon as we know who will be moving on to the main First Strike event.

The final four teams moving on to the First Strike Main Event are:

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
Gaming

Sony respond to rumors God of War Ragnarok is PS5 exclusive

Published: 17/Nov/2020 15:21

by Andrew Highton
kratos in god of war and PS5 logo
Santa Monica Studios, Sony

God of War Ragnarok

Sony CEO Jim Ryan recently sat down to discuss the future of the PS5, and address rumors surrounding God of War Ragnarok, a major PS5 exclusive.

One of the key selling points for any new console is its exclusives, games that will pretty much only see the light of day on one console for the foreseeable future. There’s been some mixed reaction to many of the PS5’s current playable games also being advertised for the PS4 too.

This includes huge names such as Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, Jim Ryan, Sony CEO, has addressed possible rumors that God of War Ragnarok may not be a PS5 exclusive after all.

Will God of War be on any other console?

god of war ragnarok symbol
Santa Monica Studios
Ragnarok is coming…but to where?

Since the first game came out on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, God of War has only ever been seen on PlayStation home consoles and portable consoles. But, in trying to appeal to a wider audience, Sony has allowed scaled-down versions (that can’t match the PS5’s power) to be accessible on the PS4 in the future.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Jim Ryan was asked to confirm whether or not God of War Ragnorak will be a PS5 exclusive.

“Sorry. I’ve got nothing about this to say today.” Not the definitive answer that many PS5 users would have been hoping for, he simply responded: “Sorry. I’ve got nothing about this to say today.”

As stated previously, if God of War Ragnorak did come to the PS4, then it would be a stripped-down version of its PS5 counterpart. It wouldn’t boast the same swift load times and there would be a noticeable drop in graphical fidelity.

Could God of War appear on a non-Sony console?

kratos and atreus in god of war
Santa Monica Studios
What stories will Ragnarok have in store for Kratos and Atreus?

Whilst we cannot rule the possibility out at this time, it would be extremely unlikely that God of War Ragnarok makes its way onto non-PlayStation platforms. Santa Monica Studios is a first-party studio for Sony and I’m sure there’s no way Sony would let GOW appear on any other hardware.

Given the immeasurable success that God of War (2018) enjoyed, it’s safe to say that the hype for a new Ragnarok will be through the roof.