 How to watch UMG x Valorant First Strike Open Qualifiers: stream, schedule - Dexerto
Valorant

How to watch UMG x Valorant First Strike Open Qualifiers: stream, schedule

Published: 11/Nov/2020 17:45

by Lauren Bergin
UMG-First-Strike
Riot Games, UMG Gaming

First Strike

One leg of the North American First Strike tournament is already over and done with, but the UMG Gaming leg of the tournament is just about to begin. 128 teams will be whittled down to the best 16, all of whom will earn their spot at the UMG Tournament. 

With the NSG Tournament already completed, it’s time to begin the UMG Open Qualifiers which will see another 16 teams fight it out to get to the UMG tournament.

With Team Envy emerging as the NSG Tournament winners in an unexpected win over 100 Thieves, it’ll be interesting to see who rises to the top and who doesn’t perform as we think.

UMG x Valorant First Strike Open Qualifiers: Stream

The UMG x Valorant Opening Qualifiers are being streamed on UMG Gaming’s official Twitch page as well as Valorant_Esports_NA. The action begins on November 11 and runs until November 15.

We’ve included a link to the stream below to make life a little easier.

UMG x Valorant First Strike Open Qualifiers: Format

While the tournament kicks off with 128 teams, there are narrowed down to 32 on the first day of the qualifiers.

Of these 32, 16 will then battle it out on the second day of the qualifiers to try and make it to the top 6 teams. These top 6 will qualify for the UMG Tournament as well as set themselves up in a great position to continue their First Strike journey.

The rest of the teams who finish on the upper side of the 32 team bracket will have the chance to rematch in the second round of UMG Open Qualifiers.

Valorant Agent Bans
Riot Games
The UMG leg of the tournament promises even more Valorant action.

UMG x Valorant First Strike Open Qualifiers: schedule and results

The competition began on November 11 at 12PM PST/3PM EST/8PM GMT with the 128-team open, with the rest of the tournament kicking off at the same time until November 15. These matched determined the 16 teams who would battle it out in the closed qualifier on November 18.

From here, the top 12 teams will advance to the UMG Tournament, giving them a second chance to battle it out for their place in the main event.

Wednesday, November 11

Round (Bo3) PST EST GMT CEST
Round of 32 6PM 9PM 2AM 3AM

Thursday, November 12

Round (Bo3) PST EST GMT CEST
Round of 16 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM

 

