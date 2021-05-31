How to get the Valorant duality card: Code & redeem guide - Dexerto

After Riot Games dropped Valorant’s latest cinematic, Duality, fans everywhere have been scrambling to add the duality card to their decks. Here’s a simple breakdown of how to do it.

If there’s one thing that Valorant fans love, it’s snazzy new cosmetics to add to their inventory. From skins to gun buddies, sprays to cards, Riot Games’ flagship FPS has it all.

With the title’s one-year anniversary on the horizon and rumors of a new Agent dropping into the Future Earth fray, the newest cinematic, Duality, has added fuel to the hype flames.

Releasing alongside the trailer is the new Duality Card, but it’s only available for a limited time of 48 hours. Here’s how to get yours.

Valorant Duality Code

In order to snag your Valorant Duality card, you’ll need to enter a specific code on redeem.playvalorant.com. That code is ‘YTILAUD.’

Importantly, as there are millions of people scrambling to get the card, you’ll need to be patient as the website tries to cope with the demand.

How to get the Valorant Duality card

In order to claim your card, there’s a couple of steps you’ll need to follow. While they’re pretty easy, there’s a little bit of waiting involved.

Go to redeem.playvalorant.com. As aforementioned, the site is incredibly busy. You may need to wait for 30 seconds for it to load.

If you encounter a “504 Gate-Way Time Out” error, refresh and wait. Select ‘Sign in with your Riot Account.’ If you receive the 504 error again, just close the error tab and click ‘sign in’ again. Enter the code ‘YTILAUD‘ when prompted (it does not matter that it isn’t 12 digits.) Same story if that error appears: refresh and you’re sorted. Jump into Valorant. Go to “Collection,” then the ‘arsenal’ tab. Click on ‘Player Card’ Your Duality card should be there and ready for you to equip.

While there is a lot of back and forth with errors due to the rush of users on the site, it’s worth it in the end!

When do I need to claim the card by?

The card is only available for 48 hours after the Duality cinematic’s release. Therefore, if you want to be only of the lucky bunch that gets it, you need to claim the card by approximately June 1, 1PM PST/ 4PM EST/ 9PM BST.