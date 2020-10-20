How to get free Valorant 'Pay Respects' Gun Buddy with Twitch Prime

Riot Games and Twitch have come together to offer Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime) users and Valorant players free in-game cosmetics, with a new Gun Buddy able to pick up and attach to your weapons available now.

Valorant and Twitch have worked together in the past, with fans able to get beta keys from watching select Valorant Twitch streams when the game was in its beta phase.

Advertisement

Now, they’re keeping fans interested with yet another Gun Buddy attachment after giving away the Netter Treter previously.

The charm attachment isn’t likely to make you better at the game, but the new Pay Respects Gun Buddy is a funny one and will at least make for something cool to show your friends (and your enemies).

Advertisement

Valorant ‘Pay Respects’ Gun Buddy

If you weren’t able to get the Netter Treter Gun Buddy when it was available, or wasn’t sure how, fret not, because we’ll be able to help you with the new Pay Respects cosmetic so you can adorn it on your weapons.

Read More: Insane Valorant movement glitch lets Jett dash halfway across Icebox

Here’s what you’ve got to do to get the new Gun Buddy, as well as any drops made available in the future:

Head to your Twitch connections to make sure your Twitch and Riot Games accounts are linked. Head to the Valorant page on Prime Gaming. Make sure you’re logged in to Amazon Prime Gaming, or sign up for it (reminder: this costs $12.99 per month). Once logged in, click ‘Claim Now’ on the Pay Respects Gun Buddy and the item should be added to your in-game inventory next time you play!

On the Valorant Prime Gaming page, it states that members can “Unlock Gun Buddies and a Spray in Valorant,” which suggests the next drop might be a new spray, but you should keep your eyes peeled to see what else pops up.

Advertisement

The ‘Pay Respects’ Gun Buddy pays homage to the age-old “Press F to pay respects” meme, so maybe we’ll see something similar from Riot and Twitch in the future.