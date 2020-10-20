 How to get free Valorant 'Pay Respects' Gun Buddy with Twitch Prime
How to get free Valorant ‘Pay Respects’ Gun Buddy with Prime Gaming

Published: 20/Oct/2020 11:10

by Jacob Hale
Valorant Twitch Prime Gaming Pay Respects Gun Buddy
Amazon/Riot Games

Twitch Prime

Riot Games and Twitch have come together to offer Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime) users and Valorant players free in-game cosmetics, with a new Gun Buddy able to pick up and attach to your weapons available now.

Valorant and Twitch have worked together in the past, with fans able to get beta keys from watching select Valorant Twitch streams when the game was in its beta phase.

Now, they’re keeping fans interested with yet another Gun Buddy attachment after giving away the Netter Treter previously.

The charm attachment isn’t likely to make you better at the game, but the new Pay Respects Gun Buddy is a funny one and will at least make for something cool to show your friends (and your enemies).

Valorant Act 3 new content
Riot Games
Valorant Act 3 brings a bunch of new content — but Prime Gaming offers even more on top of that.

Valorant ‘Pay Respects’ Gun Buddy

If you weren’t able to get the Netter Treter Gun Buddy when it was available, or wasn’t sure how, fret not, because we’ll be able to help you with the new Pay Respects cosmetic so you can adorn it on your weapons.

Here’s what you’ve got to do to get the new Gun Buddy, as well as any drops made available in the future:

  1. Head to your Twitch connections to make sure your Twitch and Riot Games accounts are linked.
  2. Head to the Valorant page on Prime Gaming.
  3. Make sure you’re logged in to Amazon Prime Gaming, or sign up for it (reminder: this costs $12.99 per month).
  4. Once logged in, click ‘Claim Now’ on the Pay Respects Gun Buddy and the item should be added to your in-game inventory next time you play!
Valorant Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Prime Gaming
Some rewards have already been and gone, but more are on the way.

On the Valorant Prime Gaming page, it states that members can “Unlock Gun Buddies and a Spray in Valorant,” which suggests the next drop might be a new spray, but you should keep your eyes peeled to see what else pops up.

The ‘Pay Respects’ Gun Buddy pays homage to the age-old “Press F to pay respects” meme, so maybe we’ll see something similar from Riot and Twitch in the future.

Fortnite invisibility glitch lets players cause absolute chaos

Published: 20/Oct/2020 10:58

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite character standing by a truck
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite players have got a new way to go invisible and troll their opponents, and it involves using the Mudflap truck. 

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded, and Epic Games has added plenty of new content to the battle royale, players have found more and more ways to get an advantage over their opponents – be it legitimately or by using glitches and exploits. 

In the past, these glitches have ranged from being able to use whatever skin you want, getting under the map, and being able to carry more items than normally allowed. 

There have also been God Mode and invisibility exploits too. While Epic has been pretty good at rooting those out, even disabling the items that help players use these glitches, there’s a new one they’ll have to get rid of. 

Mudflap truck driving through a gunfight in Fortnite
Epic Games
The Mudflap truck is central to the new glitch.

The new invisibility glitch was pointed out by YouTuber GlitchKing who showed that it works similar to the invisibility glitch with the boat in seasons past. 

Players have to be knocked at the same time they’re entering a Mudflap truck, and then by doing so, are thrown underneath the truck while knocked. If they’re then picked up a teammate, they are invisible to everyone else in the lobby. 

Sometimes it doesn’t work as intended, obviously, as GlitchKing showed that his friend had attempted it a few times – once being throw under the map and another being eliminated altogether.

Obviously, when players are invisible, it’s impossible to get a read on their position. As GlitchKing demonstrated, he was able to cause havoc by damaging enemies who were clueless as to where he was. Though, he did give the game away by picking up knocked enemies.

Given that the glitch revolves around the Mudflap, Epic might have to disable the vehicle while they get things figured out, but as of writing, the problem hasn’t made its way to their Trello board so it remains to be seen as to whether or not they’re aware of it.