Hiko: “I’m Bringing S1mple to VALORANT!” | 20 Questions

100 Thieves’ Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin has been around in esports for a long time, which means there’s more than a few questions he has answers to. From bringing s1mple to Valorant to his pre-game rituals, we asked him 20.

Hiko is the marquee player for 100 Thieves’ Valorant roster. With the NA organization undergoing a rebuild for 2022 after a disappointing end to 2021 missing out on Valorant Champions, there’s a lot of hope in their younger stars.

The decade-long pro has got plenty of experience to lead his younger lineup, and that leads to a lot of questions. We’ve asked him a few, from his pre-game rituals, to his weirdest tournament experience, and how he can convince s1mple to play Valorant with him like the Liquid days.

