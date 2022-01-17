100 Thieves confirm full 2022 Valorant roster

100 Thieves have revealed their new Valorant roster ahead of 2022 Champions Tour led by captain Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin.

The NA org will bolster its lineup with FaZe Clan rising talent Hunter ‘BabyJ’ Schline while importing British in-game leader Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles to the team.

“We have finalized our roster!” Hiko said about his new team. “So excited to get to work and play matches again! Welcome BabyJ and ec1s.”

The NA First Strike champions retain the services of Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk and ‘Ethan’ Arnold as returning starters.

100T were set for a revamp to its lineup after they benched in-game leader Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan in late September 2021. Soon after, Nick ‘nitr0’ Cannella departed the team before returning to Team Liquid’s CSGO team.

This story is developing…