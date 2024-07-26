Top Valorant pro “depressed” as brutal VCT off-season has him losing “purpose in life”

While Valorant Champions 2024 is just around the corner, so is the months-long off-season. Former T1 player Daniel ‘Rossy’ Abedrabbo expressed how it feels as a pro looking at the barren competitive calendar on social media.

Following the World Championships for Valorant, no other competitive VCT tournaments are scheduled, Players will have to wait for off-season events to start cropping up to get back on the pro grind.

However, with the lack of event announcements leading up to the major tournament and only free agency to look forward to, Rossy said he doesn’t know what to do with all this new-found downtime.

Players who aren’t at Valorant Champions won’t have another chance at VCT competition until February 2025, or about 6 months from now if the circuit has a similar start time to the 2023 slate.

“I’ve never felt like I’ve had less purpose in my life. Truly this schedule makes me depressed and I wouldn’t doubt other players as well feel similar,” he said.

Riot Games The VCT calendar started on February 17 and will end after just six months on August 25.

Other pros suggested he could become a caster or on-camera personality for Valorant Champions, and many said they felt the same way about the impending off-season schedule.

“Feel this, wish I could time skip into 2025,” 100 Thieves Valorant pro Sean ‘bang’ Bezerra said.

“Welcome to the club,” M80’s Brendan ‘BcJ’ Jensen responded.

Animosity towards this year’s light competitive schedule is not new; pros and fans alike have let Riot Games know how disappointing the current slate is, as this season had fewer matches than the one before.

Riot claimed the 2025 season will have a revamped competitive calendar, and that they were locked into this schedule due to how far out they plan their esports offerings.

The 2022 and 2023 off-seasons had a few tournaments for teams, and these prior schedules still gave pros of all levels chances to get some reps in before the VCT season began.

Announcements for these events should start rolling in after Valorant Champions, as organizers hope to draw in viewers and teams post-World Championship.

However, pros and fans alike will have to wait about a month for the World Championship to end, and even longer for Riot-sanctioned off-season events to release their schedules.