It’s been revealed that the 100 Thieves Valorant roster will be free agents after the 2024 season, and the entire roster will have to renew if 100T wants them to stick around.

The global contract database for VCT teams was updated on July 16, 2024, revealing that 100 Thieves had changed the contracts of four players to end in 2024 instead of 2025: Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk, Sean ‘Bang’ Bezerra, Matthew ‘Cryocells’ Panganiban, and Daniel ‘eeiu’ Vucenovic.

Kelden ‘Boostio‘ Pupello’s contract expires at the end of 2024, but it’s now been revealed that every player must renew it to stay with the team.

The surprise change shocked fans, as it seemed like 100 Thieves was gearing up to drop its entire roster out of the blue right as the team was preparing for a season-defining match against Sentinels.

However, 100 Thieves Vice President of Esports Joseph ‘JungleJuice’ Jang explained on social media that this change was actually made at the start of the season and not in response to the team’s performance.

He said the delayed GDC update was due to “internal changes” at the company and “miscommunication” with Riot Games.

The 100 Thieves players were aware that their contracts were ending following this season and were not blindsided by the organization.

However, this update should still have major implications for the 2024-25 off-season, as now teams who weren’t aware that these players could be available might give them a look.

100 Thieves has looked great across the season, domestically and internationally, in 2024. The team won Stage 1 of VCT Americas and placed fourth at Masters Shanghai.

Despite that early success, the Valorant squad’s season is on the line. They only won two matches in Split 2 and earned a low seed for the playoff stage.

The team will face off against Sentinels in the single-elimination portion of the bracket on July 17. This clash will decide which team will have to start their off-seasons early or if they’ll be able to compete at Valorant Champions 2024.