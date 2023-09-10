Zikz to become 100 Thieves Valorant Head Coach after Evil Geniuses departure

Former Evil Geniuses assistant coach Tony ‘Zikz’ Gray is expected to become 100 Thieves’ Valorant Head Coach for the VCT 2024 season according to reports from Blix.gg.

After coaching CLG in League of Legends, leading the organization to back-to-back LCS championships in 2015 and 2016, followed by a stint at both TSM and 100 Thieves, Tony ‘Zikz’ Gray jumped ship to Valorant in 2022.

Considered to be one of the best strategic minds when it came to League of Legends, the championship-winning coach joined Evil Geniuses as their assistant coach.

Since then, the organization has taken the Valorant world by storm, becoming the first North American roster to win a Valorant World Championship — defeating Paper Rex 3–1 in the Valorant Champions 2023 finals in Los Angeles.

On September 8, Zikz announced on Twtter/X that he would be departing Evil Geniuses, and is looking to continue his journey and win another championship.

“Super thankful to have worked with this amazing group at @EvilGeniuses,” he wrote. “There are countless memories that I will never forget for as long as I live.”

He added: “Love all of you and wish the best for you guys, but now I am onto my next journey to win another one.”

Keen to get another trophy under his belt, it appears Zikz will be returning to complete the heist for 100 Thieves. The 30-year-old has reached a verbal agreement to rejoin the organization as their new head coach according to Blix.gg reports.

While unable to secure 100 Thieves a trophy in League of Legends, Zikz will be aiming to bring home a championship in Valorant.

It remains unclear what the future will hold for current coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom. However, be sure to keep an eye on our VCT 2024 rostermania hub, where we’ll keep you up to date on all the changes and latest rumors.